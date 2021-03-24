Westpac Banking : Considering Demerger of New Zealand Unit

By Alice Uribe



SYDNEY--Westpac Banking Corp. said it is considering a demerger of its New Zealand business after regulators there ordered it to review its risk management.

The major Australian bank on Wednesday said that it is in a very early stage of its assessment, and that no decision has been made yet.

The lender said the impact of the risk-management reviews, ordered by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, will be one consideration in its decision.

"The business continues to perform well with a strong position in retail and commercial banking," Westpac said.

"However, given the changing capital requirements in New Zealand and the RBNZ requirement to structurally separate Westpac's NZ business operations from its operations in Australia, it is now appropriate to assess the best structure for these businesses going forward."

Westpac said it would provide further updates as required.

