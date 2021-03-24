Log in
Westpac Banking Corporation

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Westpac Banking : Considering Demerger of New Zealand Unit

03/24/2021 | 12:26am EDT
By Alice Uribe

SYDNEY--Westpac Banking Corp. said it is considering a demerger of its New Zealand business after regulators there ordered it to review its risk management.

The major Australian bank on Wednesday said that it is in a very early stage of its assessment, and that no decision has been made yet.

The lender said the impact of the risk-management reviews, ordered by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, will be one consideration in its decision.

"The business continues to perform well with a strong position in retail and commercial banking," Westpac said.

"However, given the changing capital requirements in New Zealand and the RBNZ requirement to structurally separate Westpac's NZ business operations from its operations in Australia, it is now appropriate to assess the best structure for these businesses going forward."

Westpac said it would provide further updates as required.

Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-21 0025ET

Financials
Sales 2021 20 455 M 15 542 M 15 542 M
Net income 2021 5 895 M 4 479 M 4 479 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 4,31%
Capitalization 89 511 M 68 660 M 68 010 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,38x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,35x
Nbr of Employees 36 849
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 24,82 AUD
Last Close Price 24,43 AUD
Spread / Highest target 20,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Francis King Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Michael Rowland Chief Financial Officer
John McFarlane Chairman
Scott Collary Chief Operating Officer
Leslie Wilson Vance Group Executive-Financial Crime & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION26.12%69 739
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.17.62%474 113
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION21.74%325 679
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.75%292 766
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.53%215 627
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.68%205 422
