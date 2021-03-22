Log in
Westpac Banking : WBCPF - Removal of Class from Official Quotation

03/22/2021 | 06:39pm EDT
Market Announcement

23 March 2021

Westpac Banking Corporation - Westpac Capital Notes 3 - Removal of Class from Official Quotation

Description

The Westpac Capital Notes 3 (ASX Code: WBCPF) of Westpac Banking Corporation (the 'Company') will be removed from Official Quotation at the close of trading today, Tuesday, 23 March 2021, following their redemption on 22 March 2021.

For further information please refer to the Company's announcements.

Please note that the removal only applies to Westpac Capital Notes 3 (ASX Code: WBCPF) and does not apply to any other quoted securities of the Company.

Security Code:

WBCPF

Issued by

Emma Staley

Manager, Listings Compliance (Sydney)

23 March 2021

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 22:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
