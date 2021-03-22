Westpac Banking : WBCPF - Removal of Class from Official Quotation

Market Announcement

23 March 2021

Westpac Banking Corporation - Westpac Capital Notes 3 - Removal of Class from Official Quotation

The Westpac Capital Notes 3 (ASX Code: WBCPF) of Westpac Banking Corporation (the 'Company') will be removed from Official Quotation at the close of trading today, Tuesday, 23 March 2021, following their redemption on 22 March 2021.

For further information please refer to the Company's announcements.

Please note that the removal only applies to Westpac Capital Notes 3 (ASX Code: WBCPF) and does not apply to any other quoted securities of the Company.

WBCPF

Issued by

Emma Staley

Manager, Listings Compliance (Sydney)

23 March 2021

