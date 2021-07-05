Westpac Banking : to sell New Zealand life insurance arm for $281 mln

July 6 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp will sell
its New Zealand life insurance business to Fidelity Life for
NZ$400 million ($280.84 million), the companies said on Tuesday.
The unit is the latest asset to be offloaded by Australia's
second-largest bank over the past year as it narrows its focus
to its core banking operations after a series of scandals ramped
up regulatory scrutiny.
"This transaction is the latest step in simplifying our
business," Chief Executive Officer Peter King said in a
statement.
Westpac expects the sale to add 7 basis points to its common
equity tier 1 capital and result in a post-tax gain after it is
completed by the end of the year.
Westpac Life New Zealand had annual in-force premiums of
NZ$149 million as of the end of March, it said.
Fidelity, New Zealand's largest locally-owned life insurer,
said most of the deal will be funded by its largest shareholder
NZ Super Fund and the investment arm of Te Rnanga o Ngi Tahu,
which picked up a 24.9% stake for NZ$140 million on Tuesday.
As part of the deal, Fidelity will offer life insurance
products to Westpac customers under a 15-year distribution deal,
the companies said.
($1 = 1.4243 New Zealand dollars)
