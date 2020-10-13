Westpac Banking : to retreat from Asia to focus on Australia, New Zealand

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Australia's Westpac Banking Corp
said on Wednesday it will exit operations in China and some
other Asian markets to focus on its core domestic and New
Zealand businesses, following a review of its international
operations.
The country's second-largest lender said it will exit
operations in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Mumbai and Jakarta
and consolidate its international operations into branches in
Singapore, London and New York.
The moves are expected to impact between 150 to 200 staff,
mostly based in Shanghai and Hong Kong, and will take up to 24
months to complete, a person familiar with the bank's plans told
Reuters.
"Westpac's priority is to focus on its core Australian and
New Zealand customers and to support them in areas where we have
scale and capability," Westpac Institutional Bank's acting Chief
Executive Curt Zuber said in a statement.
Westpac said the changes announced on Wednesday will not
affect its cash earnings and will help improve capital
efficiency, including by reducing its risk-weighted assets by
over A$5 billion ($3.6 billion).
The move comes at a time when the bank has been hit by steep
costs from a money laundering scandal and a surge in charges for
bad loan provisions due to the coronavirus outbreak, prompting a
review of its underperforming wealth, pension investments and
insurance units earlier this year.
($1 = 1.3963 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan and Shashwat Awasthi in
Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney;
Editing by Tom Hogue and Muralikumar Anantharaman)