  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Westpac Banking Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Westpac Flags A$1.3 Billion Profit Hit

10/11/2021 | 05:07pm EDT
By Alice Uribe

SYDNEY--Westpac Banking Corp. flagged a hit of 1.3 billion Australian dollars (US$960 million) to its reported net profit and cash earnings in the second half of fiscal 2021 due to a range of notable items.

The items include a A$965 million writedown of assets at Westpac Institutional Bank following an annual impairment test, extra provisions for customer refunds, payments and associated costs, and litigation provisions of A$172 million.

Westpac said the notable items are estimated to reduce the group's Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio by around 15 basis points, while noting that the writedown of goodwill and capitalized software has no net impact on regulatory capital as they are already capital deductions.

The charges associated with the notable items were partly offset by a A$55 million gain on the sale of Westpac General Insurance, and A$54 million for the reversal of previous writedowns associated with Westpac Pacific as the business is no longer held for sale.

Westpac is due to announce its fiscal 2021 results on Nov. 1.

Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-21 1907ET

Financials
Sales 2021 20 943 M 15 386 M 15 386 M
Net income 2021 6 169 M 4 532 M 4 532 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
Yield 2021 4,40%
Capitalization 95 492 M 70 344 M 70 151 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,56x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,63x
Nbr of Employees 33 607
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 26,06 AUD
Average target price 27,88 AUD
Spread / Average Target 6,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Francis King Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Michael Rowland Chief Financial Officer
John McFarlane Chairman
Scott Collary Chief Operating Officer
Leslie Wilson Vance Group Executive-Financial Crime & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION34.54%69 562
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.33.96%508 644
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION46.29%373 117
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY59.05%197 108
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.32%197 069
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.59%163 045