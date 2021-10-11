Westpac Flags A$1.3 Billion Profit Hit

By Alice Uribe



SYDNEY--Westpac Banking Corp. flagged a hit of 1.3 billion Australian dollars (US$960 million) to its reported net profit and cash earnings in the second half of fiscal 2021 due to a range of notable items.

The items include a A$965 million writedown of assets at Westpac Institutional Bank following an annual impairment test, extra provisions for customer refunds, payments and associated costs, and litigation provisions of A$172 million.

Westpac said the notable items are estimated to reduce the group's Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio by around 15 basis points, while noting that the writedown of goodwill and capitalized software has no net impact on regulatory capital as they are already capital deductions.

The charges associated with the notable items were partly offset by a A$55 million gain on the sale of Westpac General Insurance, and A$54 million for the reversal of previous writedowns associated with Westpac Pacific as the business is no longer held for sale.

Westpac is due to announce its fiscal 2021 results on Nov. 1.

