MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Westpac Banking Corporation    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
Westpac New Zealand Unit Ordered to Review Risk Management -- Update

03/24/2021 | 03:52pm EDT
By Alice Uribe and Jack Hagel

SYDNEY -- Westpac Banking Corp. said it is considering a demerger of its New Zealand business after regulators there ordered it to review its risk management.

The major Australian bank on Wednesday said that it is in a very early stage of its assessment and that no decision has been made yet. The lender said the impact of the risk-management reviews, ordered by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, will be one consideration in its decision.

"The business continues to perform well with a strong position in retail and commercial banking," Westpac said in a statement. "However, given the changing capital requirements in New Zealand and the RBNZ requirement to structurally separate Westpac's NZ business operations from its operations in Australia, it is now appropriate to assess the best structure for these businesses going forward."

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday said it ordered the Westpac unit to commission independent reports addressing concerns the central bank has expressed about the unit's risk governance processes and practices.

"We have experienced ongoing compliance issues with Westpac NZ over recent years, most recently involving material failures to report liquidity correctly, in line with the Reserve Bank's liquidity requirements," Geoff Bascand, the central bank's deputy governor and general manager of financial stability, said in a statement. "Furthermore, the bank has continued to operate outside of its own risk settings for technology for a number of years."

The central bank also required the unit to provide a separate independent report assuring the effectiveness of actions taken to improve the management of liquidity risks.

It said it would increase the amount of liquid assets the unit is required to hold until the central bank is satisfied with the unit's remediation efforts. The reserve bank also said that the Westpac unit's current liquidity and funding positions are sound and that the bank is well capitalized. It added that Westpac has worked to address the root causes of compliance issues related to liquidity requirements.

Westpac said it would provide further updates as required.

Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com and Jack Hagel at jack.hagel@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-21 1552ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.29% 0.69713 Delayed Quote.-2.63%
ROOT, INC. -1.13% 12.3 Delayed Quote.-21.07%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION -0.98% 24.19 End-of-day quote.24.88%
Financials
Sales 2021 20 455 M 15 570 M 15 570 M
Net income 2021 5 895 M 4 488 M 4 488 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
Yield 2021 4,36%
Capitalization 88 632 M 67 601 M 67 466 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,33x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,31x
Nbr of Employees 36 849
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 24,82 AUD
Last Close Price 24,19 AUD
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target 2,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Francis King Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Michael Rowland Chief Financial Officer
John McFarlane Chairman
Scott Collary Chief Operating Officer
Leslie Wilson Vance Group Executive-Financial Crime & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION24.88%69 739
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.17.62%474 113
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION21.74%325 679
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.75%292 766
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.53%215 627
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.68%205 422
