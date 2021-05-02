Westpac Reports 1st Half Cash Profit of A$3.44 Billion

By Alice Uribe



SYDNEY--Westpac Banking Corp. said its first-half net profit nearly tripled, as one-off items and impairments were lower than a year earlier.

The Australian bank said its net profit totaled 3.44 billion Australian dollars (US$2.6 billion) in the six months through March, up from A$1.19 billion at the corresponding stage of the 2020 fiscal year.

Cash earnings--a measure closely tracked by analysts that strips out non-core items such as revenue hedges and treasury shares--rose by 256% to A$3.54 billion. This was ahead of consensus expectations for cash earnings of A$3.3 billion.

Excluding notable items, cash profit rose by 60% to A$3.82 billion.

Directors of the lender declared an interim dividend of A$0.58 per share. Westpac last year deferred its decision and then chose not to pay an interim dividend for the first half of fiscal 2020.

The group's common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 12.34% at the end of March, up 153 basis points on year.

