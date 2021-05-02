Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Westpac Banking Corporation
  News
  Summary
    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Westpac Reports 1st Half Cash Profit of A$3.44 Billion

05/02/2021 | 04:15pm EDT
By Alice Uribe

SYDNEY--Westpac Banking Corp. said its first-half net profit nearly tripled, as one-off items and impairments were lower than a year earlier.

The Australian bank said its net profit totaled 3.44 billion Australian dollars (US$2.6 billion) in the six months through March, up from A$1.19 billion at the corresponding stage of the 2020 fiscal year.

Cash earnings--a measure closely tracked by analysts that strips out non-core items such as revenue hedges and treasury shares--rose by 256% to A$3.54 billion. This was ahead of consensus expectations for cash earnings of A$3.3 billion.

Excluding notable items, cash profit rose by 60% to A$3.82 billion.

Directors of the lender declared an interim dividend of A$0.58 per share. Westpac last year deferred its decision and then chose not to pay an interim dividend for the first half of fiscal 2020.

The group's common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 12.34% at the end of March, up 153 basis points on year.

Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-21 1815ET

Financials
Sales 2021 20 772 M 16 053 M 16 053 M
Net income 2021 5 997 M 4 635 M 4 635 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 4,60%
Capitalization 91 527 M 70 524 M 70 734 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,41x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,44x
Nbr of Employees 36 849
Free-Float 99,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Francis King Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Michael Rowland Chief Financial Officer
John McFarlane Chairman
Scott Collary Chief Operating Officer
Leslie Wilson Vance Group Executive-Financial Crime & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION28.96%70 524
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.21.04%466 369
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.72%347 314
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.60%270 150
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.41%200 340
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY49.27%186 557
