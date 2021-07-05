Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Westpac Banking Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Westpac Sells New Zealand Insurance Unit for NZ$400 Million in Latest Divestment

07/05/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Stuart Condie

SYDNEY--Westpac Banking Corp. agreed to sell its New Zealand insurance unit for 400 million New Zealand dollars (US$282 million) as the Australian lender continues to slim down its operations.

Australia's oldest bank on Tuesday said it agreed to sell the Westpac Life-NZ-Limited life and income insurance business to Fidelity Life Assurance Company Ltd. The sale includes an exclusive 15-year agreement for distribution of life insurance products to Westpac's New Zealand customers.

Westpac said it expects a post-tax gain on the sale and to add approximately 7 basis points to its top tier capital ratio. It will receive ongoing payments from the distribution agreement, it added.

Westpac last week completed the sale of its Australian life and general insurance operations to Allianz SE in a deal that includes a 20-year distribution agreement. Last month it decided to keep 100% ownership of its New Zealand banking unit following a review of the business.

Write to Stuart Condie at stuart.condie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-05-21 1842ET

All news about WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
04:42pWestpac Sells New Zealand Insurance Unit for NZ$400 Million in Latest Divestm..
DJ
07/02WESTPAC BANKING  : UNCOVERS POTENTIAL FRAUD (Form 6-K)
PU
07/02WESTPAC BANKING  : Sues Equipment Finance Firm over Fraud Allegations
MT
07/01PETER KING : Westpac files lawsuit against equipment finance firm over alleged f..
RE
07/01Westpac to Pay Customers A$87 Million Who Missed out on Investment Opportunit..
DJ
07/01Australia shares rise on energy boost; set for second weekly loss on virus wo..
RE
07/01WESTPAC BANKING  : Australian regulator says Westpac to pay $65 mln to customers..
RE
07/01WESTPAC BANKING  : Australian regulator says Westpac to compensate customers for..
RE
07/01DEUTSCHE BANK  : names Glenn Morgan as Australia CEO
RE
07/01WESTPAC BANKING  : Bank Completes Sale of General Insurance Business for $543 Mi..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21 073 M 15 863 M 15 863 M
Net income 2021 6 468 M 4 869 M 4 869 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 4,49%
Capitalization 93 549 M 70 443 M 70 419 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,44x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,47x
Nbr of Employees 33 607
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 25,53 AUD
Average target price 28,23 AUD
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Francis King Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Michael Rowland Chief Financial Officer
John McFarlane Chairman
Scott Collary Chief Operating Officer
Leslie Wilson Vance Group Executive-Financial Crime & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION31.80%72 094
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.79%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.76%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.75%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.46%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.90%202 066