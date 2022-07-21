Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Westpac Banking Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:17 2022-07-22 am EDT
21.13 AUD   +1.39%
07/21Westpac and NAB see Australia rates rising faster and higher
RE
07/21Australian shares end higher on banking boost; Woodside Energy drops
RE
07/20Miners, banks drive Australia shares higher as U.S. earnings lift sentiment
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Westpac and NAB see Australia rates rising faster and higher

07/21/2022 | 11:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Westpac eyes terminal rate of 3.35%, NAB sees 2.85%

* CBA and ANZ already raised their f'casts recently

* Shifts bring bank economists closer to mkt pricing

SINGAPORE, July 22 (Reuters) - Westpac and National Australia Bank raised predictions for Australia's benchmark cash rate on Friday, following similar moves by their peers and rate-traders who think low unemployment and persistent inflation will drive the central bank to continue tightening policy.

National Australia Bank said it now expects the benchmark cash rate, currently at 1.35%, to hit a peak of 2.85% by year's end.

Westpac forecasts rates over 3% by year's end before reaching a peak at 3.35% in February. Both banks had previously forecast a peak at 2.6%.

"We think this higher terminal rate will reflect the (Reserve Bank of Australia's) risk-averse approach, which will lead it to err on the side of ensuring inflationary expectations are contained," said Westpac's chief economist, Bill Evans.

Consumer prices are rising at their fastest pace in 20 years in Australia and this week the top central banker indicated rates might need to rise to 2.5% to tame it.

ANZ Bank and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia also raised their rate-hike expectations recently, with ANZ forecasting rates hitting a high of 3.35% by November and CBA expecting a peak of 2.6% to be hit by November.

"The recent drop in the unemployment rate to 3.5% is too large to ignore," NAB economists said.

"Current high inflation risks a material rise in inflation expectations which could feed into the wage-bargaining process given the very tight labour market."

The moves pull the economists closer to market pricing, which suggests traders expect rates to peak around 3.7% in March 2023. The RBA next meets in August and markets are certain of a 50 basis point (bps) hike, and see a 15% chance of a 75 bps hike to 2.1%.

The pricing has leant some support to the Australian dollar this week, though a strong U.S. dollar has capped gains. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 0.37% 97.96 Delayed Quote.-5.99%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.31% 5536.04 Real-time Quote.-14.78%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 1.18% 30 Delayed Quote.2.01%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 1.39% 21.13 Delayed Quote.-4.92%
All news about WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
07/21Westpac and NAB see Australia rates rising faster and higher
RE
07/21Australian shares end higher on banking boost; Woodside Energy drops
RE
07/20Miners, banks drive Australia shares higher as U.S. earnings lift sentiment
RE
07/20Westpac Banking Corporation Announces the First Distribution, Payable on 22 September 2..
CI
07/17Australia's ANZ to buy Suncorp bank arm for $3.3 bln, narrow gap with rivals
RE
07/13Australia shares gain as commodity stocks boost, NZ up
RE
07/12Australian shares subdued as investors await U.S. inflation data
RE
07/11Miners drag Australian shares to their worst day in over a week
RE
07/10Australia shares slip as gold, mining stocks weigh
RE
07/06Australia's 'big four' banks pass on full 50 bp variable mortgage rate hike
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 19 316 M 13 316 M 13 316 M
Net income 2022 5 283 M 3 642 M 3 642 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 5,85%
Capitalization 72 858 M 50 226 M 50 226 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,77x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 34 637
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 20,84 AUD
Average target price 24,47 AUD
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Francis King Director
Michael Rowland Chief Financial Officer
John McFarlane Chairman
Scott Collary Chief Operating Officer
Peter Ralph Marriott Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION-4.92%49 479
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.67%335 900
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.37%268 055
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-6.82%222 656
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.22%162 076
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.96%162 035