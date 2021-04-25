Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Westpac Banking Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 04/23
25.12 AUD   +0.04%
04:50pWestpac to Take A$282 Million Hit to 1st Half Earnings
DJ
04/23WESTPAC BANKING  : MI Leading Index March (PDF 124KB)
PU
04/19Australia's Afterpay considers U.S. listing as 'buy now, pay later' takes off
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Westpac to Take A$282 Million Hit to 1st Half Earnings

04/25/2021 | 04:50pm EDT
By Alice Uribe

SYDNEY--Westpac Banking Corp. said its first-half earnings will be reduced by 282 million Australian dollars (US$218.5 million) after tax, partly due to extra provisions for customer refunds and litigation.

The Australian bank said the one-off items will also weigh on its statutory net profit for the six months through March, which are due to be announced Monday.

Notable items affecting earnings include additional provisions for customer refunds, payments, associated costs, and litigation provisions of A$220 million.

Earnings will also be impacted by a write-down of capitalized software and other intangibles of A$115 million. Westpac said it will absorb A$56 million in costs related to the end of its relationship with IOOF Holdings Ltd.

Westpac said of the A$282 million in notable items detailed on Monday, A$212 million were announced earlier in its first-quarter trading update for fiscal 2021.

Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-25-21 1850ET

