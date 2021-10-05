Westpay : Additional orders from Axfood

Westpay AB, a leading fintech company, has received new orders for payment terminals and services, as part of ongoing cooperation with Axfood. These orders represent a confirmation of Westpay as a trusted payment partner.

The orders received from Axfood amount to more than SEK 4 million initially and will be delivered during the first quarter of 2022. These orders are in addition to what has been previously communicated.

In early 2020, Axfood contracted Westpay with the responsibility to provide Axfood with next-generation payment solutions. Axfood is now using Westpay's payment solution in all their store concepts, including Hemköp, Willys, Urban Deli and more.