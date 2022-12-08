Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Westport Fuel Systems Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WPRT   CA9609083097

WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC.

(WPRT)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:59 2022-12-08 pm EST
1.280 CAD   +0.79%
Westport Fuel : 2022 Capital Markets Day Presentation

12/08/2022 | 04:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Driving Cleaner Performance

Capital Markets Day

December 8, 2022

Westport Fuel Systems

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward looking statements, including statements regarding revenue and cash usage expectations, future strategic initiatives and future growth, future of our development programs (including those relating to HPDI and hydrogen), the future pricing of LNG, future shipments to Weichai, future profitability and growth outlook, the timing for H2 HPDI development and commercialization, the demand for our products, the future success of our business and technology strategies, intentions of partners and potential customers, the performance and competitiveness of Westport Fuel Systems' products and expansion of product coverage, future market opportunities, speed of adoption of natural gas or hydrogen for transportation and terms and timing of future agreements as well as Westport Fuel Systems management's response to any of the aforementioned factors.

These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on both the views of management and assumptions that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activities, performance or achievements expressed in or implied by these forward looking statements These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include those related to our revenue growth, operating results, industry and products, the general economy, inflation, conditions of and access to the capital and debt markets, access to required semiconductors, solvency, governmental policies and regulation, technology innovations, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, operating expenses, continued reduction in expenses, ability to successfully commercialize new products, instability of commodity prices, volatility of global fuel prices, new environmental regulations, the acceptance of and shift to natural gas and hydrogen vehicles, the development of competing technologies, our ability to adequately develop and deploy our technology, the actions and determinations of our joint venture and development partners, the effects and duration of the Russia Ukraine conflict, COVID-19 and the ongoing semiconductor shortages and supply chain disruptions as well as other risk factors and assumptions that may affect our actual results, performance or achievements or financial position discussed in our most recent Annual Information Form and other filings with securities regulators.

Readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made We disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in these forward looking statements except as required by National Instrument 51 102 The contents of any website, RSS feed or Twitter account referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

2

Agenda

1Enabling Clean Energy

2 Financial Update

3Clean Internal Combustion Engines

4 Fireside Chat

3

Enabling Clean Energy

- David Johnson, CEO

4

Presenters

David M. Johnson

Bill Larkin

Scott Baker

Anders Johansson

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Vice President, Engineering

Vice President, Heavy Duty OEM

& Board Director

5

Disclaimer

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. published this content on 06 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 21:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
