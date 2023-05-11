Advanced search
    WPRT   CA9609083097

WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC.

(WPRT)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:01:49 2023-05-11 pm EDT
1.030 CAD   +0.98%
Westport Fuel : Corporate Presentation, May 2023

05/11/2023 | 01:14pm EDT
Driving Cleaner Performance

Corporate Presentation

May 2023

Westport Fuel Systems

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenue expectations, future demand for LPG, future growth in markets, future of our development programs (including those relating to HPDI and Hydrogen), expected margin improvements , fuel pricing advantages, duration of government incentive programs, expectations regarding sales growth, the demand for our products, the future success of our business and technology strategies, intentions of partners and potential customers, the performance and competitiveness of Westport Fuel Systems' products, future market opportunities as well as Westport Fuel Systems management's response to any of the aforementioned factors. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on both the views of management and assumptions that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activities, performance or achievements expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include those related to our revenue growth, operating results, industry and products, the general economy including impacts due to inflation, conditions of and access to the capital and debt markets, access to required semiconductors, solvency, governmental policies, sanctions and regulation, technology innovations, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, operating expenses, continued reduction in expenses, ability to successfully commercialize new products, the performance of our joint ventures, the availability and price of natural gas, government incentive programs and new environmental regulations, the acceptance of and shift to natural gas vehicles, the relaxation or waiver of fuel emission standards, the inability of fleets to access capital or government funding to purchase natural gas vehicles, the development of competing technologies, our ability to adequately develop and deploy our technology, the actions and determinations of our joint venture and development partners, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, ongoing semiconductor shortages and supply chain disruptions as well as other risk factors and assumptions that may affect our actual results, performance or achievements or financial position discussed in our most recent Annual Information Form and other filings with securities regulators. Readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. We disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in these forward-looking statements except as required by National Instrument 51-102. The contents of any website, RSS feed or twitter account referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

2

Changing the Way the World Moves

Global

Tier 1 OEM Supplier

7 manufacturing locations

Sales in 70 countries

100+ distributors

Low-Carbon,

>1,400 Patents

Affordable Fuels

3

Strategy

Drive sustainable growth in our existing

markets through a diversified portfolio of

1technology, products, and services

Unlock new and emerging markets

through the delivery of cleaner, affordable

2 transportation solutions

Drive operational excellence and

reputation as a Tier 1 supplier

3 with enhanced quality and reliability

4

Extract efficiencies internally

through prudent capital management

4

2023 Priorities

1 Improve OEM margins with HPDI being a primary focus

  • Positive Q1 HPDI price adjustment accounting for inflation

2 Elevate performance and efficiency of our core business units

  • Announced expanded global hydrogen component manufacturing capabilities in China
  • LPG OEM program on track to generate revenue beginning in Q4 2023

3

4

Add new HPDI and H2 HPDI development and testing programs

  • Announced third major OEM partner evaluating H2 HPDI

Efficiently manage working capital

  • Terminated Cartesian investment agreement

5

Disclaimer

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 17:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 329 M - -
Net income 2023 -40,0 M - -
Net cash 2023 12,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,27x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 131 M 131 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
EV / Sales 2024 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 1 820
Free-Float 88,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 0,76 $
Average target price 1,49 $
Spread / Average Target 95,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David M. Johnson Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Edward Larkin Chief Financial Officer
Daniel M. Hancock Chairman
Fabien Redon Chief Technology Officer
Nicola Cosciani Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC.-1.92%131
CUMMINS INC.-8.77%30 514
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED19.02%5 549
VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG17.97%2 812
MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY2.57%1 077
TIANRUN INDUSTRY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.19.25%919
