Letter to Shareholders

Fellow Shareholders,

On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to present this year's Management Information Circular and invite you to attend our Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at 10:00 am PST via webcast. Details on accessing the meeting can be found in "Section 1: Voting" within this document.

The agenda will include votes for the election of directors, the selection of our independent auditors, and the adoption of an advisory resolution to support our 2024 executive compensation plan. The Annual General Meeting also allows shareholders to ask questions of the Board of Directors and Executive Management team members. We encourage you to read this Management Information Circular and vote your shares in advance, at the meeting, online, by phone, or by completing and mailing your proxy or voting instruction form by mail or fax.

In 2023, we made significant progress against our strategic priorities of implementing operational efficiencies, achieving cost reductions, and improving our balance sheet. As we move forward, we remain committed to enhancing our capabilities and seizing new opportunities for sustained growth and success. As part of our pursuit to innovate and evolve, the recent announcement with the Volvo Group to establish a joint venture focused on global adoption and commercialization of Westport's HPDI fuel system technology demonstrates our commitment to reducing CO2 emissions for long-haul and off-road applications.

With our new CEO Daniel Sceli, management and the Board are unified in Westport's growth strategy to drive success via our HPDI joint venture (JV) with the Volvo Group, improve operational excellence and reimagine a hydrogen-powered future.

Board of Directors

In our effort to better align resources and achieve cost reductions at the Board level, the Technology and Product Strategy Committee was discontinued in early 2024 with the intention of redirecting its functions and attention towards the JV. We also proactively decided to reduce the size of the Board with the retirement of Rita Forst at the end of her term. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank Rita for her invaluable insight and dedicated service to the organization.

Driving innovation, supporting the achievement of our strategic plan, and increasing shareholder value requires a Board of Directors comprised of experienced, independent-minded people. Our diverse Board continues to draw from deep areas of expertise including engineering and manufacturing in the global transportation sector, energy industry, c-suite leadership, legal, finance/accounting, governance, and risk management. I welcome you to read in detail about our director nominees and the Board of Directors Skills Matrix within this Circular.

Corporate Governance

Our central aim at Westport is to hasten the impact of the energy transition by bringing our products to market, all while meticulously minimizing our environmental footprint. In 2023, we enacted our Environmental Policy, which underscores our awareness of the necessity for ongoing initiatives and projects dedicated to minimizing the environmental footprint of our organizational activities. This commitment extends to influencing the practices of our suppliers, customers, and other stakeholders, aligning with our dedication to sustainability and responsible corporate citizenship.

Executive Compensation

At the Meeting, we will conduct our fifth annual "say-on-pay" advisory vote on executive compensation. Our most recent "say- on-pay" vote, held at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders resulted in 86.99% of voted shares in favor of the resolution accepting our approach to executive compensation. In keeping with governance trends in North America and in the interest of soliciting your feedback, we continue to offer an annual "say-on-pay" advisory vote and encourage you to vote this year.

We appreciate your continued support in Westport, and we look forward to you joining us virtually at the 2024 Annual General Meeting.

Sincerely,

Daniel M. Hancock

Chair of the Board of Directors