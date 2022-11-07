Westport Fuel : Q3 Combined Report

3Q 2022 Financial Report to Shareholders For the three and nine months ended Sept 30, 2022

Management's Discussion and Analysis BASIS OF PRESENTATION This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport", the "Company", "we", "us", "our") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 provides an update to our annual MD&A dated March 14, 2022 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. This information is intended to assist readers in analyzing our financial results and should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements, including the accompanying notes, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and our unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. Our unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP"). The Company's reporting currency is the United States dollar ("U.S. dollar"). This MD&A is dated as of November 7, 2022. Additional information relating to Westport, including our Annual Information Form ("AIF") and Form 40-F each for the year ended December 31, 2021, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.comand on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, respectively. All financial information is reported in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This MD&A contains forward-looking statements that are based on the beliefs of management and reflects our current expectations as contemplated under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the United States Securities Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the orders or demand for our products (including from our HPDI 2.0TM fuel systems), including in China and under our supply agreement with Weichai Westport Inc. ("WWI"), the timing for the launch of WWI's HPDI 2.0 fuel systems engine, the variation of gross margins from our HPDI 2.0 fuel systems product and causes thereof, margin pressure in 2022 and the timing for amelioration of supply chain issues (including those related to semiconductor supply restrictions), stabilization in gaseous fuel prices relative to petroleum and diesel, opportunities available to sell and supply our products in North America, our ability to strengthen our liquidity, growth in our heavy-duty business and improvements in our light-duty original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") business and timing thereof, improved aftermarket revenues, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on our business, our capital expenditures, our investments, cash and capital requirements, the intentions of our partners and potential customers, the performance of our products, our future market opportunities, our ability to continue our business as a going concern and generate sufficient cash flows to fund operations, the availability of funding and funding requirements, our future cash flows, our estimates and assumptions used in our accounting policies, our accruals, including warranty accruals, our financial condition, the timing of when we will adopt or meet certain accounting and regulatory standards and the alignment of our business segments. These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks include risks related to revenue growth, operating results, liquidity, our industry and products, the general economy, conditions of the capital and debt markets, government or accounting policies and regulations, regulatory investigations, climate change legislation or regulations, technology innovations, as well as other factors discussed below and elsewhere in this report, including the risk factors contained in the Company's most recent AIF filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.In addition, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A. The forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A are based upon a number of material factors and assumptions which include, without limitation, market acceptance of our products, product development delays in contractual commitments, the ability to attract and retain business partners, competition from other technologies, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict conditions or events affecting cash flows or our ability to continue as a going concern, price differential between compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas relative to petroleum-based fuels, unforeseen claims, exposure to factors beyond our control as well as the additional factors referenced in our AIF. Readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which are pertinent only as of the date they were made. The forward-looking statements contained in this document speak only as of the date of this MD&A. Except as required by applicable legislation, Westport does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after this MD&A, including the occurrence of unanticipated events. The forward- looking statements contained in this MD&A are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Management's Discussion and Analysis THIRD QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS Total revenues decreased 4% to $71.2 million, compared to $74.3 million in the same period in 2021 primarily driven by weakening of the Euro against the U.S. dollar. Excluding foreign currency translation total revenues would have increased by 10%.

Higher sales volumes for the independent aftermarket ("IAM") business unit in Eastern Europe, Algeria, and Peru, partially offset by lower sales volume to Russian customers.

Revenues from OEM business unit customers were comparable to the same period 2021, including increased sales of hydrogen, electronics and fuel storage products, and offset by lower sales of CNG and LNG products due to higher natural gas prices in the European market.

Net loss was $11.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to net loss of $5.8 million for the same quarter last year. The decrease in earnings was driven by the loss of equity income from the termination and sale of the Cummins Westport Inc. ("CWI") joint venture and foreign exchange loss.

Cash and cash equivalents were $86.5 million at the end of the third quarter 2022. Cash used in operating activities during the quarter was $8.6 million, due to operating losses of $10.9 million and debt repayment of $3.6 million, partially offset by net changes to working capital.

Adjusted EBITDA reported was negative $4.5 million compared to negative $1.4 million for the same period in 2021.

Announced impressive hydrogen HPDI test results from the demonstration program with Scania. Applying Westport's HPDI technology fueled with hydrogen to Scania's 13-Litre CBE1 platform, demonstrated a peak Brake Thermal Efficiency of 51.5% complemented by 48.7% at road load conditions, with engine-out NOx similar to the base diesel engine. BUSINESS OVERVIEW Westport is a global company focused on engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. Our diverse product offerings, sold under a wide range of established global brands, enable the use of a number of alternative fuels in the transportation sector which provide environmental and/or economic advantages as compared to diesel, gasoline, batteries or fuel cell powered vehicles. The Company's fuel systems and associated components control the pressure and flow of these alternative fuels, including LPG, compressed natural gas ("CNG"), liquified natural gas ("LNG"), renewable natural gas ("RNG") or biomethane, and hydrogen. We supply our products in more than 70 countries through a network of distributors, service providers for the aftermarket and directly to OEMs and Tier 1 and Tier 2 OEM suppliers. We also provide delayed OEM ("DOEM") offerings and engineering services to our customers and partners globally. Today, our products and services are available for passenger car and light-, medium- and heavy-duty truck and off-road applications. 2

Management's Discussion and Analysis The majority of our revenues are generated through the following IAM and OEM businesses: Independent Aftermarket We sell systems and components across a wide range of brands, primarily through a global network of distributors that consumers can purchase and have installed onto their vehicles to use LPG or CNG fuels, in addition to gasoline. OEM Businesses We sell systems and components, including HPDI 2.0 fuel system products, to engine OEMs and commercial vehicle OEMs. Our fully integrated HPDI 2.0 fuel systems, enables diesel engines using primarily natural gas fuel to match the power, torque, and fuel economy benefits found in traditional compression ignition engines, resulting Heavy-duty OEM in reduced greenhouse gas emissions and the capability to cost-effectively run on renewable fuels. Our HPDI technology is in the early stage of commercialization with our initial OEM launch partner, primarily in Europe. We anticipate additional growth in the sales volumes in China, the largest market for natural gas powered commercial vehicles.. Delayed OEM We directly or indirectly convert new passenger cars for OEMs or importers, to address local market needs when a global LPG or CNG bi-fuel vehicle platform is not available directly from the OEM. Light-duty OEM We sell systems and components to OEMs that are used to manufacture new, direct off the assembly line LPG or CNG-fueled vehicles. Electronics We design, industrialize and assemble electronic control modules. Hydrogen We design, develop, produce and sell hydrogen components for transportation and industrial applications. Also, we are adapting our HPDI fuel systems to use hydrogen or hydrogen/natural gas blends in internal combustion engines. Fuel storage We manufacture LPG fuel storage solutions and supply fuel storage tanks to the aftermarket, OEM, and other market segments. RISKS, LONG-TERM PROFITABILITY & LIQUIDITY Global Supply Chain Challenges and Inflationary Environment We continue to experience supply chain challenges to source semiconductors and other inputs to production due to supply shortages plaguing the automotive industry.. While demand for more climate-friendly vehicles with favorable fuel price economics is growing, the global shortage of semiconductors and raw materials is impacting automotive manufacturing and creating bottlenecks. We expect the global semiconductor supply and raw materials shortage affecting the automotive industry will continue to impact our business for the foreseeable future. Besides shortages, we are incurring inflationary pressure on production input costs from sourcing semiconductors, raw materials and parts and higher energy costs in operating our factories that are impacting margins. The prolonged supply chain disruption continues to have material impacts on production delays and end-customer demand declines. We have continued to maintain our inventory levels as at September 30, 2022, especially for electronic components including semiconductors, and a timing issue of aftermarket tenders. We are closely monitoring and making efforts to mitigate the impact of the global shortage of semiconductors, raw materials and parts on our businesses, however, we do not expect this shortage to impact our long-term growth. Russia-Ukraine conflict We conduct a portion of our light-duty OEM and IAM businesses in Russia by selling our products to numerous OEMs and other IAM customers. Our Russian business has been a growing and important market for gaseous fuel systems and components. Due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February 2022, the United States, European Union, Canada and other Western countries and organizations have announced and enacted numerous sanctions against Russia to impose severe economic pressure on the Russian economy and government. The sanctions have had a significant impact on our ability to conduct business with our Russian customers due to restrictions caused by ownership and the ability of some Russian customers to pay for goods because of banking restrictions. In addition, recent limitations and restrictions imposed on the export of Russian natural gas have had a significant impact on the price of natural gas (See "Fuel Prices" below). While the full impact of the commercial and economic consequences of the conflict are uncertain at this time, revenues generated in the Russian market were $9.6 million less in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to same period in 2021. We cannot provide