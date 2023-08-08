Westport Fuel Systems Inc. is engaged in engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for transportation vehicles. Its segments include OEM, IAM, and CWI Joint Venture. Its OEM segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems, components, and electronics, including the HPDI 2.0 fuel systems product and related engineering services, to OEMs and to supplier OEMs. The OEM segment's products and services are available for passenger cars, light, medium and heavy-duty trucks, cryogenics, and hydrogen applications. The IAM segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components that consumers can purchase and have installed onto their vehicles to use liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) or compressed natural gas (CNG) fuels in addition to gasoline. The CWI Joint Venture is a supplier of natural gas engines to the North American medium and heavy-duty truck and transit bus industries. It serves approximately 70 countries.