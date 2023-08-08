Westport Fuel Systems Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 85.02 million compared to USD 79.96 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 13.21 million compared to USD 11.58 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.77 compared to USD 0.68 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.77 compared to USD 0.68 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was USD 167.26 million compared to USD 156.51 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 23.84 million compared to USD 3.87 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 1.39 compared to USD 0.23 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 1.39 compared to USD 0.23 a year ago.
Westport Fuel Systems Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Today at 05:33 pm
