Westport Fuel : Water Tower Research - H2 HPDI Management Report PDF Format (opens in new window)

Graham Mattison: David, Westport just unveiled its Hydrogen HPDI fuel system. Can you explain why Westport is expanding into hydrogen and where the company sits in the overall hydrogen value chain?

David Johnson: The marketplace recognizes the benefits of hydrogen and potential as the fuel for the future. And that future may not be too far away. Hydrogen is a zero-carbon fuel and a great way to transport energy for mobile applications, so the question becomes how can we best use that zero-carbon hydrogen of the future in transportation applications?

We analyzed the potential of hydrogen using our HPDI technology 18-to-24 months ago, concluding that it works quite well. We set up our test cell, got an engine in the test cell, and ran it using our HPDI equipment; the same equipment that we have in production today and since 2018 in the European market for commercial trucking.

We have not made any hardware changes on the engine side; we simply provide hydrogen to the engine with the HPDI system. This unlocked a great performance result, with a stable idle and going to full torque at full power, demonstrating the efficiency that is the diesel engine's hallmark. We calibrated it further to unlock more power, more torque, and more efficiency, getting about a 20% improvement in power and torque and about 10% in efficiency.

We are compelled by what it offers the marketplace. In early May at the ACT Expo in Long Beach, we unveiled our demonstration truck, with hydrogen fuel in our HPDI system. We are thrilled to introduce it to industry, customers, fleets, and governments around the United States and Canada over the next year. We view our HDPI solution as perhaps the best way to use hydrogen for long-haulheavy-duty trucking.

Graham Mattison: Scott, can you tell us how the hydrogen product differs from existing HPDI 2.0 systems? Is there a need to modify the truck or does it add weight? What are you learning from the testing and then what are you planning in terms of trial activities in the field?

Scott Baker: Let me go to the 24-months-ago period David alluded to. We understood the transportation economy needs to decarbonize and recognized the accelerating shift to hydrogen. Hence, we wanted to work on exploring the best ways to utilize hydrogen in