Westport Fuel : Water Tower Research - H2 HPDI Management Report PDF Format (opens in new window)
06/07/2022 | 01:32pm EDT
MANAGEMENT SERIES REPORT
WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC. | EQUITY RESEARCH
WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC. (NASDAQ: WPRT)
Hydrogen and Westport's HPDI Technology: Recap of Fireside Chat with David Johnson, CEO and Scott Baker, VP of Engineering and General Manager
KEY POINTS
Hydrogen High Pressure Direct Injection (HPDI) system is on the road in a demonstration truck.This follows two years of modeling and testing on unmodifiedthird-partyengines in the company's dynamometer test cells. The demo truck, which was unveiled at the ACT Expo, generated significant interest and the truck is now traveling to customers and OEMs to demonstrate the performance and cost benefits of using hydrogen in existing internal combustion engines.
Hydrogen HPDI delivers a 98% CO2 reduction with higher efficiency, power, and torque versus a base diesel engine. Without making any hardware changes to the base engine, the company's engineers have further calibrated the Hydrogen HPDI system to unlock a ~20% improvement in power and torque and ~10% in efficiency.
HPDI offers compelling benefits versus other alternative fuel solutions.Westport's commercially available HPDI technology using natural gas delivers significant performance benefits versusspark-ignitednatural gas engines. When running on hydrogen, HPDI, better performance was achieved at a lower cost than a fuel cell, and a lighter weight and size than batteries.
Potential for additional partnerships around hydrogen. Westport has HPDI hydrogen demonstration projects underway with multiple industry stakeholders in addition to the previously announced partnerships with Scania, AVL, and TUPY. The company expects to be able to announce additional partnerships in the future.
Growth opportunities in addition to HPDI.The company operates in more than 70 countries and is a global leader in fuel components and systems for the full range of low carbon gaseous fuels. Management highlighted India, where natural gas fueled vehicles now represent more than 40% of sales, and the company is seeing strong demand for its products fromthree-wheeltaxis up toheavy-dutytrucks.
June 7, 2022
Graham Mattison
ClimateTech & Sustainable Investing Research
graham@watertowerresearch.com
+1 (727) 300 4702
KEY STATISTICS
Price
$1.24
52-Week Range
$0.95-6.42
Avg. Daily Vol. (30 day)
1,240,000
Shares Out (MM)
171.18
Market Cap (MM)
$212.56
Enterprise Value ($MM)
$144.61
Revenue TTM (MM)
$312.5
Fiscal Year End
December
Source: YCharts, as of June 6, 2022
THE COMPANY
Westport Fuel Systems is a leading provider of market-ready transportation solutions that reduce emissions and realize fuel cost savings. The company is a Tier 1 supplier to, and has partnered with, many of the leading automotive and truck OEMs around the globe.
Westport's flagship HPDI 2.0 fuel system technology is being sold to major OEMs in Europe and China, and the company recently announced multiple partnerships and unveiled a demonstration truck that uses HPDI with hydrogen in existing internal combustion engines.
Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with operations in Europe, Asia, North America, and South America, the company serves customers in more than 70 countries with leading global transportation brands. For more information, visit www.wfsinc.com.
Water Tower Research LLC | Research for the other 99%.
1
MANAGEMENT SERIES REPORT
WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC. | EQUITY RESEARCH
ABOUT THE EXECUTIVES
David M. Johnson
CEO
Scott Baker
VP, Engineering & General Manager
David M. Johnson was appointed Chief Executive Officer in January 2019 and is a member of the Westport Fuel Systems Board of Directors.
Mr. Johnson is an industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience leading engine development for automotive and commercial vehicle industries around the world. Prior to his appointment, Mr. Johnson served ten years as President and Chief Executive Officer of Achates Power Inc. leading technical, commercial and corporate development to establish the organization as a leading developer of opposed-piston engines.
Mr. Johnson's distinguished career began in 1990 with Ford Motor Company in Truck Powertrain Planning. He subsequently held a variety of roles in engineering, product planning, program management, and strategic development with increasing responsibility. Since then, Mr. Johnson has served in a variety of roles with leading automotive companies including senior roles at Navistar and General Motors. Mr. Johnson combines deep technical expertise with a decades-long career in international markets.
He earned a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Cornell University.
Scott Baker is Vice President, Engineering and General Manager, Vancouver Operations at Westport Fuel Systems.
Mr. Baker joined Westport Fuel Systems in 1998 as Application Engineering Leader and has since worked in a variety of roles, including Product Planning, Product Management, Chief Engineer, Senior Director Purchasing and Supplier Quality, and Vice President HD Business, before assuming his current role in 2019. Scott's 20+ years of experience in the heavy-duty commercial vehicle industry includes a multi-year secondment to the Cummins Westport joint venture (2001-13), during which time he was involved in multiple engine development and fuel system development programs with significant commercial, technical, customer-facing and supplier-facing responsibilities.
Mr. Baker holds a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of British Columbia.
Water Tower Research LLC | Research for the other 99%.
2
MANAGEMENT SERIES REPORT
WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC. | EQUITY RESEARCH
EXECUTIVE DISCUSSION
Graham Mattison: David and Scott, can you give a brief overview of your background and tenure at Westport?
David Johnson: I joined Westport just three-and-a-half years ago but have worked in the automotive sector all my life, with Ford, GM, and Navistar, and ran a start-up in San Diego for a decade.
Scott Baker: My current role is that of Vice President of our Global Engineering organization. I am a mechanical engineer by training and joined in 1998 when Westport was still on campus at the University of British Columbia, where it originated.
Through my nearly 24 years with the company, I have been in and out of engineering roles and have had a variety of other roles, including leadership positions in product planning, product management, purchasing, supply chain, and supplier quality.
I returned to engineering in my current role about three years ago. Throughout my tenure with the company, I have been involved with a series of technologies, with roughly half of my career involved in our HPDI technology. I also spent half of my tenure in our recently expired Cummins-Westport JV, working on spark- ignited natural gas engines, so I have been involved in alternative fuel technologies for the vast majority of my career.
Graham Mattison: David, how did Westport's HPDI technology evolve and how can it be used across the transportation sector?
David Johnson: Westport has been on the HPDI path for decades but we brought it to the marketplace commercially in 2018 launching it in Europe with our lead partner.
When I joined in January 2019, our HPDI product was already in the marketplace. Since then, we have scaled up and sold more each year and we are coming to a point where we can turn it into a profitable business.
The technology enables us to run a diesel engine using gaseous fuels. It preserves all the benefits and attributes of a diesel engine but using cleaner and more affordable
zero-carbon gaseous fuels. Currently, this means renewable natural gas and biomethane, but at this year's ACT Expo in Long Beach, California we introduced the potential of using hydrogen as a fuel.
Graham Mattison: Scott, can you explain the HPDI technology, how it works, and how it compares with other engines, spark-ignited natural gas or diesel engines?
Scott Baker: The premise behind HPDI technology is that natural gas engines can preserve all of the desirable attributes that have made diesel engines the benchmark in heavy-dutytransportation-high power, torque, durability, thermal efficiency, and engine braking for mobile applications such as trucks. We have commercialized it and are demonstrating it in real-world applications.
There's nothing inherently wrong with the diesel engine. But by changing the fuel, which is what HPDI accomplishes, we achieve significant reductions in emissions. In addition, by burning lower carbon and cleaner fuels, natural gas in particular, we also achieve benefits in the cost of operation and ownership.
Natural gas continues to be a more cost-effective fuel on an energy-equivalent basis in most jurisdictions. We retain diesel cycle thermodynamics and diesel cycle combustion but change the fuel. So, the heart of the HPDI fuel system has always been the proprietary fuel injector that Westport developed and has commercialized.
It injects two fuels-a small quantity of diesel to initiate combustion through compression ignition, as in a diesel engine, and a large quantity of high-pressure gas, both through the proprietary HPDI fuel injector. The injector has the same physical footprint and the same external dimensions and geometry as the diesel injector that goes into that applicable base engine.
Working upstream from that, we have other proprietary Westport designed components related to fuel storage, fuel supply, and fuel pressure regulation, and associated control system hardware and electronics.
Water Tower Research LLC | Research for the other 99%.
3
MANAGEMENT SERIES REPORT
WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC. | EQUITY RESEARCH
Graham Mattison: David, Westport just unveiled its Hydrogen HPDI fuel system. Can you explain why Westport is expanding into hydrogen and where the company sits in the overall hydrogen value chain?
David Johnson: The marketplace recognizes the benefits of hydrogen and potential as the fuel for the future. And that future may not be too far away. Hydrogen is a zero-carbon fuel and a great way to transport energy for mobile applications, so the question becomes how can we best use that zero-carbon hydrogen of the future in transportation applications?
We analyzed the potential of hydrogen using our HPDI technology 18-to-24 months ago, concluding that it works quite well. We set up our test cell, got an engine in the test cell, and ran it using our HPDI equipment; the same equipment that we have in production today and since 2018 in the European market for commercial trucking.
We have not made any hardware changes on the engine side; we simply provide hydrogen to the engine with the HPDI system. This unlocked a great performance result, with a stable idle and going to full torque at full power, demonstrating the efficiency that is the diesel engine's hallmark. We calibrated it further to unlock more power, more torque, and more efficiency, getting about a 20% improvement in power and torque and about 10% in efficiency.
We are compelled by what it offers the marketplace. In early May at the ACT Expo in Long Beach, we unveiled our demonstration truck, with hydrogen fuel in our HPDI system. We are thrilled to introduce it to industry, customers, fleets, and governments around the United States and Canada over the next year. We view our HDPI solution as perhaps the best way to use hydrogen for long-haulheavy-duty trucking.
Graham Mattison: Scott, can you tell us how the hydrogen product differs from existing HPDI 2.0 systems? Is there a need to modify the truck or does it add weight? What are you learning from the testing and then what are you planning in terms of trial activities in the field?
Scott Baker: Let me go to the 24-months-ago period David alluded to. We understood the transportation economy needs to decarbonize and recognized the accelerating shift to hydrogen. Hence, we wanted to work on exploring the best ways to utilize hydrogen in
heavy-duty transportation applications. It is a lot more challenging to decarbonize these applications cost-effectively through so-called existing zero-carbon technologies such as battery electric vehicles and fuel cell electric vehicles.
Heavy-duty vehicles have a myriad of packaging, operating range, durability, and performance demands that may be very challenging to cost-effectively address with non-combustion technologies. Given our history and product range, along with a variety of mechanisms of using and consuming gaseous fuels, we wanted to take a data-based approach.
We started with analytical modeling and combustion modeling of a variety of different fuel and combustion systems, including a couple of different spark-ignition applications, which, again, we are well-versed in. It's part of our product line and a significant part of our corporate history.
Then, we turned to HPDI. The results of that modeling clearly showed very compelling benefits in both performance, efficiency, and emissions.
Based on the results, we moved into our test labs and our engine dynamometer cells. We took an existing unmodified HPDI natural gas engine and operated it on hydrogen, quickly confirming the compelling efficiency and performance benefits we predicted through modeling.
The fuel mixing and fuel combustion characteristics of hydrogen lend themselves nicely to calibrating an engine, particularly in a direct-injectioncompression-ignition application such as HPDI. These fundamentals unlocked some levers for our engineers to tune the engine for higher power and higher efficiency, relative to natural gas HPDI and the base diesel engine.
From a performance-efficiency and emissions-reduction perspective, our HPDI with natural gas is already best in class. Hydrogen HPDI unlocks yet another series of levers to make hydrogen combustion through HPDI that much more compelling.
Numbers gleaned through modeling and subsequent measurement data across engine platforms demonstrate efficiency improvement of 5-10% versus the base diesel engine, which is extremely significant in terms of operating costs.
Water Tower Research LLC | Research for the other 99%.
4
MANAGEMENT SERIES REPORT
WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC. | EQUITY RESEARCH
We have also demonstrated a 15-20% increase in power density, meaning higher capability for peak torque and for rated power relative to the base diesel engine, without exceeding or violating any of the mechanical limits for the base engine. Although this is a pre-production demonstration, based on our extensive history with developing, validating, and eventually emissions-certifying HPDI engines, we are quite confident that what we have demonstrated is production-capable and production- representative.
We are continuing with our efforts to further develop the Hydrogen HPDI Fuel System. Our focus is now on the off-engine or chassis-mounted fuel storage and fuel supply system, having largely demonstrated that the existing HPDI architecture and components are well suited for hydrogen operation of the engine portion of the fuel system.
We have been testing on an unmodified engine, as it uses the existing components. This is an optimum proof of concept that HPDI architecture and our components are well suited to hydrogen.
However, hydrogen is a different fuel, with specific design characteristics and regulatory certifications. Hence, some product development work will be required, and subsequently, validated and certified. That is typical of any transition to a new fuel. Globally, there are natural gas component certification standards and also hydrogen component certifications. Westport is very familiar with all of them as we have extensive experience migrating natural gas components to hydrogen applications, and then validating and certifying them to applicable standards.
We look forward to getting into product development with HPDI. At this stage of the game, we have pre-product HPDI hydrogen demonstration projects underway with multiple industry stakeholders, including Scania. Again, to quantify some of these benefits, in collaboration with Scania, we have modeled 52.5% thermal efficiency with hydrogen relative to Scania's well- documented 50% thermal efficiency on its base diesel engine.
The 50% thermal efficiency mark has been a bit of a Holy Grail for the internal combustion engine industry for a long time now. It is very impressive that Scania achieved
that with its latest diesel engine. We are beyond excited that we were able to take that very impressive baseline of 50% and significantly exceed it by modeling 52.5% with our HPDI hydrogen. We are now in the process of gathering real-world data in a test cell that we are quite confident will directionally support that significant increase in thermal efficiency.
Graham Mattison: David, you mentioned that your HPDI hydrogen product was on display at the ACT Expo in Long Beach. Can you give us some feedback on the reaction that you had from the trade show?
David Johnson: At ACT, we had an opportunity to turn some heads and start discussions with the people that have only known Westport as Cummins-Westport. Now, they see the opportunity with our HPDI system and hydrogen.
It was heartening to have these conversations with the industry-with fleets, fuel suppliers, OEMs.
People around the world are struggling with the path forward to get to zero carbon. Our technology was a head turner, with people coming to us and circling around the floor. They would come back to us and ask whether it was really hydrogen in an internal combustion engine, wanting to know about the efficiency and the delivery timeline.
They did not expect us to show up with this kind of technology because that's not what people have traditionally seen us do. It was a coming-out party for us.
Graham Mattison: Can you elaborate on how the HPDI System compares with some of the other alternative fuel technologies out there-battery electric or fuel cell vehicles?
David Johnson: Yes, but let me start by just establishing the baseline of HPDI versus other technologies and then I'll come to battery electric and fuel cells.
I think this isn't so evident to many people in the industry, and certainly in the investing community, but HPDI offers the potential to use gaseous fuels with a significant performance and efficiency advantage versus spark- ignited technology. With HPDI, we enable about 30% improvement in fuel efficiency, versus a natural gas spark- ignited engine. This efficiency and performance advantage
Water Tower Research LLC | Research for the other 99%.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Westport Fuel Systems Inc. published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 17:31:01 UTC.