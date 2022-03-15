Westport Fuel : Water Tower Research – Management Report PDF Format (opens in new window)

Typically, when a customer asks us to help them use our product, they send us their engine for testing. Last year at this time, we announced a project with Scania, the European truck OEM. They shipped us their engine and we started work to demonstrate the HPDI system using hydrogen in the Scania engine and we are continuing to do development right now.

HPDI was invented at the University of British Columbia and spun out into Westport Innovations, our predecessor company, which was an incubator of technologies. We hold the patents and have the most- skilled team to deliver the technology.

So that's the key that investors need to understand, that is really propelling Westport Fuel Systems growth right now is that we've fully replaced the diesel engine fuel system with a cleaner fuel system and a cleaner fuel that does not take anything away from the vehicle operator and the fleet operator.

Next to diesel and HPDI, the other internal combustion technology is spark-ignited. It is a fine technology for low-torque applications such as passenger cars or delivery vans where the power and durability requirements are lower. That's why 99% of the commercial vehicles in the world today have diesel engines.

David Johnson: HPDI allows a diesel engine to run like a diesel engine, but using cleaner natural gas as the fuel, and it can also use hydrogen as a fuel. Everything users rely on in a good diesel engine - performance, reliability, durability, and even low noise - is replicated by HPDI, but by using cleaner, lower-cost renewable natural gas or hydrogen. We have fully replaced the diesel engine fuel system with a cleaner fuel system and cleaner fuel.

Graham Mattison: What differentiates HPDI from other technologies out there and then could you also talk a bit about its history - where it came from, and where it is in the market today?

Graham Mattison: Westport is a Tier 1 supplier for light and heavy-duty vehicles, including HPDI. What does it mean to be a Tier 1 supplier, what does it take to become a Tier 1 supplier to an vehicle OEM?

David Johnson: So in the world of being a vehicle manufacturer, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) count on their supply base to deliver on the order of 80% of the content of what they sell in their product to their end customers.

Being a Tier 1 supplier to an OEM means that we develop the technology and the product, and support the OEMs in using it in their vehicles or engines, and thus propel their go-to-market process.

It also means we industrialize the product and become the manufacturer of record for all gaseous fuel systems, components and parts. We run the factory, we deliver those parts to the OEM and we have to make sure we meet all their quality, environmental and safety standards. There are quite a few hoops to jump through to be a Tier 1 automotive supplier to leading OEMs in the world. For example, with our HPDI technology, an OEM runs it through hundreds of thousands of miles of testing in all conditions before putting the technology in their truck engine, with their name on the badge, that is sold as their product to their customers. If you think about your experience owning any product really, but let's use a car as the example, if there is a problem with the brakes or the electronics, you bring the car back to the OEM's dealership and complain about the OEM's product, not to the supplier who made the brakes or the electronics, so it is a high bar to become and remain a Tier 1 supplier.

Graham Mattison: Can you talk about sales of HDPI today - how has it performed since commercial launch in 2018 and what is your outlook for growth?

David Johnson: Our launch in 2018 was in Europe, which is the only market where you can buy HPDI today, although we look forward to bringing it to other markets. We have been on a strong growth trajectory. But first, some context about the commercial vehicles industry would be pertinent here. The main attribute a buyer of commercial vehicles is looking for is its trustworthiness or reliability to get the load from point A to point B on schedule, every time. Then comes cost