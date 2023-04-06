Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Westport Fuel Systems Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WPRT   CA9609083097

WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC.

(WPRT)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-04-06 pm EDT
1.150 CAD   -4.96%
04:12pWestport Publishes 2022 Annual and Special Meeting Results
GL
04:12pWestport Publishes 2022 Annual and Special Meeting Results
GL
04/04Argo Blockchain appoints new finance chief, effective Wednesday
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Westport Publishes 2022 Annual and Special Meeting Results

04/06/2023 | 04:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (“WFS” or the “Company”) (TSX:WPRT / Nasdaq:WPRT) today held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) in a virtual format. Shareholders approved all resolutions presented at the meeting including the election of all nominated directors, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company’s auditors, an advisory Say-on-Pay vote and approval for board discretion to initiate a share consolidation.

A summary of the results are as follows:

BusinessOutcome
of Vote		Percentage of
Votes For		Percentage of Votes
Withheld/Against
Election of Directors   
Anthony Guglielmin
Approved
90.89%
9.11%
Brenda EprileApproved90.19%9.81%
Dan HancockApproved90.69%9.31%
David JohnsonApproved89.79%10.21%
Eileen WheatmanApproved89.94%10.06%
Karl-Viktor SchallerApproved90.66%9.34%
Michele Buchignani
Approved
88.35%
11.65%
Philip HodgeApproved90.85%9.15%
Rita Forst
Approved84.81%15.19%
    
Appointment of AuditorsApproved93.67%6.33%
    
Approval for share consolidationApproved85.63%14.37%
    
Executive Compensation
(Advisory Vote)		Agree86.99%13.01%
    

Replay Virtual Meeting

To access a telephone replay please dial 1-800-319-6413 (Canada & USA toll-free) or 1-604-638-9010, and when prompted, enter the access code 9892. The replay will be available until the end of day April 13, 2023.

About Westport Fuel Systems
At Westport Fuel Systems, we are driving innovation to power a cleaner tomorrow. We are a leading supplier of advanced fuel delivery components and systems for clean, low-carbon fuels such as natural gas, renewable natural gas, propane, and hydrogen to the global transportation industry. Our technology delivers the performance and fuel efficiency required by transportation applications and the environmental benefits that address climate change and urban air quality challenges. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with operations in Europe, Asia, North America, and South America, we serve our customers in more than 70 countries with leading global transportation brands. At Westport Fuel Systems, we think ahead. For more information, visit www.wfsinc.com.

Inquiries:
Investor Relations
T: +1 604-718-2046
E: invest@wfsinc.com 


All news about WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC.
04:12pWestport Publishes 2022 Annual and Special Meeting Results
GL
04:12pWestport Publishes 2022 Annual and Special Meeting Results
GL
04/04Argo Blockchain appoints new finance chief, effective Wednesday
AN
04/04Argo Blockchain Appoints Jim MacCallum as CFO
DJ
03/21Westport Fuel : Corporate Presentation – March 2023
PU
03/15RBC Capital Markets Cuts Westport's Price Target; Westport Loses 6% Early Wednesday
MT
03/14Sector Update: Consumer Discretionary Stocks Rise Tuesday
MT
03/14Sector Update: Consumer Discretionary Stocks Posting Strong Tuesday Gains
MT
03/14RBC Capital Markets Notes Westport's Mixed Q4 2022 Results
MT
03/14Transcript : Westport Fuel Systems Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 14, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 327 M - -
Net income 2023 -43,0 M - -
Net cash 2023 10,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,57x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 154 M 154 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
EV / Sales 2024 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 1 820
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC.
Duration : Period :
Westport Fuel Systems Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 0,90 $
Average target price 1,46 $
Spread / Average Target 62,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David M. Johnson Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Edward Larkin Chief Financial Officer
Daniel M. Hancock Chairman
Nicola Cosciani Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Rohan Athaide VP-Risk Management & Assurance, Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC.21.15%154
CUMMINS INC.-9.06%31 188
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED14.58%5 309
VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG18.99%2 821
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.2.28%2 603
MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY5.54%1 059
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer