Westport Publishes 2022 Annual and Special Meeting Results
04/06/2023 | 04:12pm EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (“WFS” or the “Company”) (TSX:WPRT / Nasdaq:WPRT) today held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) in a virtual format. Shareholders approved all resolutions presented at the meeting including the election of all nominated directors, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company’s auditors, an advisory Say-on-Pay vote and approval for board discretion to initiate a share consolidation.
A summary of the results are as follows:
Business
Outcome of Vote
Percentage of Votes For
Percentage of Votes Withheld/Against
Election of Directors
Anthony Guglielmin
Approved
90.89%
9.11%
Brenda Eprile
Approved
90.19%
9.81%
Dan Hancock
Approved
90.69%
9.31%
David Johnson
Approved
89.79%
10.21%
Eileen Wheatman
Approved
89.94%
10.06%
Karl-Viktor Schaller
Approved
90.66%
9.34%
Michele Buchignani
Approved
88.35%
11.65%
Philip Hodge
Approved
90.85%
9.15%
Rita Forst
Approved
84.81%
15.19%
Appointment of Auditors
Approved
93.67%
6.33%
Approval for share consolidation
Approved
85.63%
14.37%
Executive Compensation (Advisory Vote)
Agree
86.99%
13.01%
