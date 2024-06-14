VANCOUVER, BC, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "Company") (TSX: WPRT) (Nasdaq: WPRT) today held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") in a virtual format. Shareholders approved all resolutions presented at the meeting including the election of all nominated directors, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors, and an advisory Say-on-Pay vote.

A summary of the results are as follows:

Business Outcome

of Vote Percentage of

Votes For Percentage of Votes

Withheld/Against Number of Directors Approved 87.84 % 12.16 %







Election of Directors





Michele Buchignani Approved 80.29 % 19.71 % Brenda Eprile Approved 82.42 % 17.58 % Anthony Guglielmin Approved 87.40 % 12.60 % Dan Hancock Approved 89.04 % 10.96 % Philip Hodge Approved 78.98 % 21.02 % Dan Sceli Approved 91.40 % 8.60 % Karl-Viktor Schaller Approved 78.81 % 21.19 % Eileen Wheatman Approved 80.40 % 19.60 %







Appointment of Auditors Approved 97.91 % 2.09 %







Executive Compensation (Advisory Vote) Agree 78.37 % 21.63 %

About Westport Fuel Systems

At Westport Fuel Systems, we are driving innovation to power a cleaner tomorrow. We are a leading supplier of advanced fuel delivery components and systems for clean, low-carbon fuels such as natural gas, renewable natural gas, propane, and hydrogen to the global transportation industry. Our technology delivers the performance and fuel efficiency required by transportation applications and the environmental benefits that address climate change and urban air quality challenges. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with operations in Europe, Asia, North America, and South America, we serve our customers in more than 70 countries with leading global transportation brands. At Westport Fuel Systems, we think ahead. For more information, visit www.wfsinc.com.

