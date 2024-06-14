State-of-the-art manufacturing center represents the pinnacle of innovative beverage production

CONWAY, Ark., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Westrock Coffee Company (Nasdaq: WEST) ("Westrock Coffee" or the "Company"), an industry leader in innovative beverage solutions, today launches the largest roast to ready-to-drink manufacturing facility in North America. Located in Conway, Arkansas, the 570,000-square-foot facility represents a $315 million investment in manufacturing capability and includes a comprehensive beverage development laboratory. This facility squarely positions Westrock Coffee at the forefront of coffee and Ready-To-Drink beverage innovation and production.

"The opening of the Conway facility marks a critical milestone for Westrock Coffee," said Scott Ford, CEO and Co-founder of Westrock Coffee. "In line with our commitment as a world leader in beverage innovation, today we launch the largest integrated beverage facility of its kind. This uniquely positions us as a leading force in beverage production across any channel and beverage format. Moreover, this facility extends our commitment to sustainability and responsible sourcing for our customers, farmer partners, and the communities we serve."

Westrock Coffee's Conway facility is built on the latest production capabilities, robotics and end-to-end automation for seamless manufacturing from green coffee receiving through roast and grind, extraction, and all the way through to bottling and packaging. This comprehensive approach, coupled with a unique future-ready fully integrated design, allows Westrock Coffee to quickly scale to meet growing industry demands while upholding the highest quality standards.

Additionally, a new 530,000-square-foot warehousing and distribution center, located just two miles away, ensures efficient product distribution, reduces transportation times, and maintains a smooth and transparent flow of materials and finished goods.

"The Ford family's commitment to Arkansas is legendary, and today's opening is just the latest in the long string of investments and jobs they've created for our state," said Governor Sanders. "Westrock Coffee is quickly becoming one of Arkansas' fastest-growing companies – a testament to the business savvy and hard work of the people behind it."

Westrock Coffee offers a comprehensive range of services, from coffee bean sourcing to final product distribution, showcasing its unwavering commitment to quality and providing customers with a complete set of solutions. An onsite Research and Development lab models full-scale operations, ensuring a seamless transition from concept to commercial production. By providing these extensive services and more, Westrock Coffee positions itself as a true beverage partner to its customers, delivering unparalleled expertise and innovation across the entire beverage value chain.

About Westrock Coffee Company

Westrock Coffee is a leading integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States, providing coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries around the world. With offices in 10 countries, the company sources coffee and tea from 35 origin countries.

