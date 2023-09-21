Leading Provider of Coffee, Tea, Flavors, Extracts, and Ingredients will Showcase Capabilities, Expertise, and On-Trend Flavors Across Portfolio

Westrock Coffee Company (Nasdaq: WEST) (“Westrock Coffee,” or the "Company”), a leading integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider to the retail, foodservice and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial, CPG, and hospitality industries, announced today the Company will participate in the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) annual conference taking place in Atlanta, Georgia, October 4 through October 6.

As an industry leader committed to serving the needs of its convenience store customers, Westrock Coffee continues to deliver traditional beverages while expanding its product portfolio to align with on-trend options that appeal to a broader audience. Westrock Coffee identifies ways its customers can improve their bottom line based on industry insights and consumer trends while analyzing beverage programs and recommending menu additions.

“Westrock Coffee prides itself on providing customers a one-stop shop for end-to-end beverage solutions, helping customers develop the right products that will grow and maintain their customer bases,” said Kyle Newkirk, Westrock Coffee’s Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Innovation. "We are the beverage expert that helps customers create programs to sell more, regardless of their size. We are excited to be at NACS again this year and encourage all attendees to stop by our booth to see firsthand how to leverage our innovative offerings.”

At NACS, attendees visiting Westrock Coffee’s booth C7242 can experience the following:

Hot Coffee: Traditional hot coffee capabilities to all-in-one (AIO) customizable solutions with an assortment of flavorful blends including Machu Picchu, Raiz Cueva, and Pumpkin.

Traditional hot coffee capabilities to all-in-one (AIO) customizable solutions with an assortment of flavorful blends including Machu Picchu, Raiz Cueva, and Pumpkin. Frozen Frappes & Slushies: Trending flavors and simple builds for creamy frozen frappes and refreshing tea-based slushies like Black Tea Hibiscus, Electric Blue Lemonade, Mocha Espresso Chiller, and Horchata Cold Brew Coffee.

Trending flavors and simple builds for creamy frozen frappes and refreshing tea-based slushies like Black Tea Hibiscus, Electric Blue Lemonade, Mocha Espresso Chiller, and Horchata Cold Brew Coffee. Crathco & B2C: An assortment of nitro, espresso beverages, cold brew, custom blends, and other extract-based options that meet shifting consumer demands including Strawberry Lemonade, Pomegranate Peach, Spicy Watermelon, Iced Chai Latte and more.

An assortment of nitro, espresso beverages, cold brew, custom blends, and other extract-based options that meet shifting consumer demands including Strawberry Lemonade, Pomegranate Peach, Spicy Watermelon, Iced Chai Latte and more. Nitrons: Canisters with two cold brew options, as well as four tea extracts in both green and sweet tea flavors like Vanilla Cold Brew, Black Forest Energy, Peach Sweet Tea, and others.

Canisters with two cold brew options, as well as four tea extracts in both green and sweet tea flavors like Vanilla Cold Brew, Black Forest Energy, Peach Sweet Tea, and others. Ready-to-Drink (RTD): Westrock Coffee’s expanded production of RTD cans featuring four on-trend cold brew flavors, the fastest growing foodservice beverage category of the year, including Volcanic Black, Tahitian Vanilla, Salted Caramel, and Mocha Almond.

About Westrock Coffee Company

Westrock Coffee is a leading integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the U.S., providing coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, foodservice and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, CPG, non-commercial, and hospitality industries around the world. With offices in 10 countries, the Company sources coffee and tea from 35 origin countries. For more information, please visit WestrockCoffee.com.

