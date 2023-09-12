NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Smurfit Kappa Group plc. Stockholders will receive one share of the combined company and $5.00 in cash for each share of WestRock that they hold and will own approximately 49.6% of the combined company. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024.

If you are a stockholder of WestRock Company and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/wrk/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com , or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

