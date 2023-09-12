Producers of metals and other raw materials fell as the dollar rose ahead of inflation data.

In recent weeks, investors have retreated from cyclical sectors because of anxiety about the outlook for economic growth and inflation, one strategist said.

"There's definitely been some more uneasiness about the kind of the trajectory of economic growth, with some of the stimulus wearing off," said Eric Marshall, president of Dallas mutual-fund firm Hodges Capital.

Irish cardboard-box maker Smurfit Kappa agreed to buy U.S. peer WestRock for $11.15 billion, in a deal that would create a global paper and packaging powerhouse worth around $20 billion. Shares of WestRock rose after the confirmation of the previously reported deal, which will see Tony Smurfitt, a third generation leader of what was once an Irish family business, continue as chief executive of the merged company.

