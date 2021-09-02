Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. WestRock Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WRK   US96145D1054

WESTROCK COMPANY

(WRK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

WestRock : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

09/02/2021 | 03:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK), a leading provider of differentiated, sustainable paper and packaging solutions, today announced its participation in the Credit Suisse Annual Basic Materials Conference on September 13, 2021. David B. Sewell, chief executive officer, and Ward Dickson, chief financial officer, will present information about the Company at 11:45 am ET. This event will be webcast and available for replay on WestRock’s website, ir.westrock.com.

About WestRock

WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to provide differentiated, sustainable paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock’s team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about WESTROCK COMPANY
03:31pWESTROCK : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
08/19WESTROCK : Go PACK to the Future at PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Co-Located Healthcar..
PU
08/17Billionaire Kraft's paper mill causes pollution crisis in South Carolina
RE
08/12WESTROCK COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/09WESTROCK : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
08/09ESG INVESTING : Focusing On Significant Business Sector Shifts
PU
08/06WESTROCK : Deutsche Bank Adjusts WestRock Company PT to $56 From $58, Maintains ..
MT
08/06WESTROCK : RBC Cuts Price Target on WestRock to $55 From $57, Reiterates Sector ..
MT
08/06WESTROCK : KeyBanc Adjusts WestRock's Price Target to $45 From $49, Keeps Underw..
MT
08/05WestRock to Seek M&A
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WESTROCK COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 726 M - -
Net income 2021 856 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 936 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,2x
Yield 2021 1,69%
Capitalization 13 818 M 13 818 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart WESTROCK COMPANY
Duration : Period :
WestRock Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTROCK COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 51,75 $
Average target price 63,07 $
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David B. Sewell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ward H. Dickson Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
John A. Luke Non-Executive Chairman
Amir Kazmi Chief Information Officer
Colleen F. Arnold Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTROCK COMPANY18.88%13 818
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY20.86%23 388
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC28.81%15 004
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA10.00%14 519
MONDI PLC17.01%13 448
SIG COMBIBLOC GROUP AG35.25%10 247