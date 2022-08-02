Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  WestRock Company
  News
  Summary
    WRK   US96145D1054

WESTROCK COMPANY

(WRK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-02 pm EDT
41.78 USD   -0.95%
WestRock Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

08/02/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK), a leading provider of sustainable paper and packaging solutions, today announced its participation in the Jefferies Industrials Conference on August 9, 2022. Alex Pease, chief financial officer, will present information about the Company at 2:30 pm ET. This event will be webcast and available for replay on WestRock’s website, ir.westrock.com.

About WestRock

WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to provide sustainable paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock’s team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about WESTROCK COMPANY
05:01pWestRock Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
07/29WestRock Maintains Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 a Share, Payable Aug. 24 to Shareholders..
MT
07/29WestRock Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share
BU
07/29Westrock Company Declares Quarterly Dividend on Its Common Stock, Payable on August 24,..
CI
07/29WESTROCK : Announces Dmitri L. Stockton Elected to Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
07/29WESTROCK CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financi..
AQ
07/29WestRock Announces Dmitri L. Stockton Elected to Board of Directors
BU
07/29WestRock Company Announces Appointment of Dmitri L. Stockton to Board of Directors
CI
07/27WestRock To Buy Remaining 67.7% Stake In Grupo Gondi For $970 Million
MT
07/27WESTROCK : to Acquire Remaining Interest in Grupo Gondi - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 414 M - -
Net income 2022 1 057 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 247 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 2,37%
Capitalization 10 750 M 10 750 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 49 900
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart WESTROCK COMPANY
Duration : Period :
WestRock Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTROCK COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 42,18 $
Average target price 53,17 $
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David B. Sewell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander W. Pease Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan D. Wilson Non-Executive Chairman
Amir Kazmi Chief Information Officer
Colleen F. Arnold Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTROCK COMPANY-4.91%10 750
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-8.85%15 502
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA1.98%12 897
SIG GROUP AG-2.83%9 964
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-26.45%9 452
MONDI PLC-14.40%9 307