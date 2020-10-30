Log in
WESTROCK COMPANY

(WRK)
WestRock : Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 Per Share

10/30/2020 | 06:36am EDT

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) today reported that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share on its common stock. The quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 13, 2020 and will be paid on November 24, 2020.

About WestRock

WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to provide differentiated paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock’s team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.

© Business Wire 2020

All news about WESTROCK COMPANY
06:36aWESTROCK : Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 Per Share
BU
10/20WESTROCK : Honored for Design Excellence by Paperboard Packaging Council
BU
10/06WESTROCK : Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fis..
BU
10/06WESTROCK : to Reduce SBS Capacity by Approximately 200,000 Tons
BU
10/06Consumer Brands Seek Ways to Make Paper Mimic Plastic
DJ
08/13WESTROCK COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/05WESTROCK : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
08/04WESTROCK CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Discl..
AQ
08/04WESTROCK : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/04WESTROCK : Reports Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 485 M - -
Net income 2020 642 M - -
Net Debt 2020 9 284 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
Yield 2020 3,32%
Capitalization 9 718 M 9 718 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,09x
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 51 100
Free-Float 98,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 43,62 $
Last Close Price 37,43 $
Spread / Highest target 52,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven C. Voorhees President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John A. Luke Non-Executive Chairman
Ward H. Dickson Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Amir Kazmi Chief Information Officer
Colleen F. Arnold Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTROCK COMPANY-12.77%9 718
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-4.80%16 903
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.95.03%12 777
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA2.49%10 539
MONDI PLC-17.26%9 353
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-6.48%8 926
