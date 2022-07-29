Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. WestRock Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WRK   US96145D1054

WESTROCK COMPANY

(WRK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:19 2022-07-29 pm EDT
42.25 USD   +0.24%
08:49aWESTROCK : Announces Dmitri L. Stockton Elected to Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
08:38aWESTROCK CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:33aWestRock Announces Dmitri L. Stockton Elected to Board of Directors
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WestRock Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share

07/29/2022 | 12:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) today reported that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on its common stock. The quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 12, 2022, and will be paid on August 24, 2022.

About WestRock

WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to provide sustainable paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock’s team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about WESTROCK COMPANY
08:49aWESTROCK : Announces Dmitri L. Stockton Elected to Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
08:38aWESTROCK CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financi..
AQ
08:33aWestRock Announces Dmitri L. Stockton Elected to Board of Directors
BU
07/27WestRock To Buy Remaining 67.7% Stake In Grupo Gondi For $970 Million
MT
07/27WESTROCK : to Acquire Remaining Interest in Grupo Gondi - Form 8-K
PU
07/27WESTROCK CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/27WestRock to Acquire Remaining Interest in Grupo Gondi
BU
07/27WestRock Company agreed to acquire remaining 67.7% stake in Gondi, S.A. de C.V. for $97..
CI
07/26South Carolina abortion ban allowed as high court hears challenge
RE
07/20South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murdering wife, son
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WESTROCK COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 371 M - -
Net income 2022 1 057 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 238 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 2,38%
Capitalization 10 742 M 10 742 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 49 900
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart WESTROCK COMPANY
Duration : Period :
WestRock Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTROCK COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 42,15 $
Average target price 54,77 $
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David B. Sewell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander W. Pease Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan D. Wilson Non-Executive Chairman
Amir Kazmi Chief Information Officer
Colleen F. Arnold Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTROCK COMPANY-4.98%10 742
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-8.43%15 944
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA2.95%13 019
SIG GROUP AG-4.01%9 770
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-25.89%9 420
MONDI PLC-16.10%9 012