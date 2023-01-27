Advanced search
    WRK   US96145D1054

WESTROCK COMPANY

(WRK)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:49:21 2023-01-27 am EST
38.21 USD   +0.42%
WestRock Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.275 Per Share
BU
01/19Deutsche Bank Adjusts WestRock Company's Price Target to $40 From $37, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
2022WestRock Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results
BU
WestRock Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.275 Per Share

01/27/2023 | 10:32am EST
WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) today reported that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share on its common stock. The quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 10, 2023, and will be paid on February 22, 2023.

About WestRock

WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to provide sustainable paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock’s team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 21 260 M - -
Net income 2023 960 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 138 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,1x
Yield 2023 2,90%
Capitalization 9 684 M 9 684 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
EV / Sales 2024 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 50 500
Free-Float 98,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David B. Sewell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander W. Pease Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan D. Wilson Non-Executive Chairman
Amir Kazmi Chief Information & Digital Officer
Colleen F. Arnold Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTROCK COMPANY4.32%9 684
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY7.51%13 242
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA8.37%12 735
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC13.95%10 985
SIG GROUP AG10.79%9 282
MONDI PLC8.83%9 198