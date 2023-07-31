O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Westrock Co, código ISIN BRW1RKBDR000, informa que foi aprovado em 28/07/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,275000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,7253 - 28/07/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 0,878933649 por BDR.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Westrock Co (Company), ISIN BRW1RKBDR000, hereby informs that on 28/07/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,275000000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 4,7253 - 28/07/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,878933649 per BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 30/08/2023, aos
The payment will be completed on 30/08/2023, to
titulares de BDRs em 08/08/2023.
entitled BDR Shareholders on 08/08/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 09/08/2023 até 10/08/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 09/08/2023 to 10/08/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
WestRock Company specializes in the production and marketing of cardboard and packaging for beverages and foodstuffs, as well as cosmetic and pharmaceutical products. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows:
- sale of corrugated packaging (43%);
- sale of paper packaging (27.4%);
- sale of consumer packaging products (23%);
- distribution of packaging products (6.6%). The group also develops a display assembly activity.
At the end of September 2022, the group operated 292 production sites (of which 188 owned) throughout the world.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (81.7%), Canada (6.2%), Latin America (4.9%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (5.4%) and Asia/Pacific (1.8%).