Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Westrock Co (Company), ISIN BRW1RKBDR000, hereby informs that on 28/07/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,275000000 per share.

Considering the FX Rate of 4,7253 - 28/07/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,878933649 per BDR.