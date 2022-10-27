Advanced search
    WRK   US96145D1054

WESTROCK COMPANY

(WRK)
10/27/2022
33.70 USD   +1.05%
10/18 Deutsche Bank Lowers WestRock's PT to $37 From $45, Expects Containerboard Prices to Fall Given Weakening Demand, Capacity Additions; Maintains Hold Rating
MT
10/18 RBC Cuts Price Target on WestRock to $38 From $47, Maintains Sector Perform Rating
MT
10/13 BofA Securities Lowers Price Target on WestRock Company to $40 From $57, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
WestRock Increases Dividend 10% to New Annualized Rate of $1.10 Per Share

10/27/2022
WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) today reported that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share on its common stock, an increase of $0.025 per share from its previous dividend rate and representing an annualized increase of $0.10 per share, or 10%. The quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 10, 2022, and will be paid on November 23, 2022.

About WestRock

WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to provide sustainable paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock’s team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 333 M - -
Net income 2022 958 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 499 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,14x
Yield 2022 2,98%
Capitalization 8 481 M 8 481 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 49 900
Free-Float 98,7%
Managers and Directors
David B. Sewell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander W. Pease Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan D. Wilson Non-Executive Chairman
Amir Kazmi Chief Information Officer
Colleen F. Arnold Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTROCK COMPANY-24.82%8 481