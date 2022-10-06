WestRock : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K



WestRock Company



Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(e) Effective September 30, 2022, WestRock Company, a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), adopted the WestRock Company Executive Severance Plan (the "New Plan"), which amends and restates the Company's Executive Severance Plan, dated April 5, 2019. The New Plan is intended to (1) provide a market-based severance program to recruit and retain executives on competitive terms, (2) consolidate and standardize the Company's current severance practices for existing executives, and (3) enhance protections for the Company in connection with executive transitions. Specified Company executives and certain other leaders whose participation in the New Plan has been approved by the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors, including each of the Company's named executive officers, are eligible to participate in the New Plan, provided they have entered into a restrictive covenant agreement with the Company and, where applicable, waived all severance benefits under any other agreement with the Company (each such executive or other leader, a "plan participant").

A plan participant would receive benefits under the New Plan only if the plan participant's employment is involuntarily terminated by the Company for a reason other than (i) Cause (as defined in the New Plan), (ii) termination of employment after the plan participant has qualified to receive long-term disability benefits under a Company plan or (iii) termination of employment after the plan participant's extended absence from which such participant has failed to return in accordance with the terms of any Company leave policy. A plan participant's retirement, death or voluntary termination would not result in payment of any benefits under the New Plan. In addition, the New Plan provides that if a plan participant becomes entitled to benefits under a change in control severance agreement, such benefits would be in lieu of, and not in addition to, benefits under the New Plan.

The New Plan includes the severance benefits described below for our named executive officers following an eligible termination:



● Severance pay equal to base salary and target short-term incentive plan bonus for 24 months in the case of the Chief Executive Officer and 18 months in the case of executives reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer (each such period, a "Severance Period"), paid ratably over the course of the Severance Period ; and ● Subsidized group health benefits during the Severance Period if the plan participant or such participant's dependents maintained coverage under the Company's group health benefits for at least 60 days immediately preceding an eligible termination.



Benefits under the New Plan are expressly conditioned upon a plan participant's execution of a separation agreement and release and compliance with restrictive covenants. Plan participants would be eligible to receive other benefits on account of termination of their employment solely to the extent provided under other applicable Company employee benefit plans and policies. The New Plan may be amended or terminated by the Company at any time.



The foregoing summary of the New Plan does not purport to be complete and is subject to and qualified in its entirety by reference to the New Plan, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 hereto and incorporated herein by reference.

