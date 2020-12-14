Log in
WESTROCK COMPANY

(WRK)
WestRock : Named One of Americas Most Responsible Companies in 2021

12/14/2020 | 11:23am EST
WestRock, a leading provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions, has been named one of 'America's Most Responsible Companies 2021' by Newsweek magazine, recognizing the company's efforts to imagine and deliver on the promise of a sustainable future.

Newsweek, in partnership with Statista - one of the largest statistics database companies worldwide - evaluated America's Most Responsible Companies based on the 2,000 largest public companies by revenue in the U.S. and publicly available performance data in the environmental, social and corporate governance categories. America's Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports, and Corporate Citizenship Reports as well as a survey. The KPIs focused on company performance in the environmental, social and corporate governance areas.

The list also took into account an independent survey conducted by polling 7,500 U.S. citizens on their perception of corporate and social responsibility efforts by the listed companies.

Inclusion on this list is a testament to WestRock's legacy of responsible forestry practices, community engagement and its work in developing more sustainable packaging solutions for its customers to drive a more circular economy. WestRock was also named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI North America) and Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for 2020, in recognition of its commitment to sustainable business practices.

The awards list was announced on December 2nd, 2020 and can currently be viewed on Newsweek's website. The complete list was released in the Newsweek magazine's print edition on December 6.

About WestRock
WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to provide differentiated paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock's team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.

Media:
Courtney James, 470-328-6397
Manager, Corporate Communications
courtney.james@westrock.com

Disclaimer

WestRock Company published this content on 11 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 16:22:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
