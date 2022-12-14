Advanced search
    WRK   US96145D1054

WESTROCK COMPANY

(WRK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:57 2022-12-14 pm EST
36.82 USD   -0.19%
03:31pWestRock Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for Third Consecutive Year
BU
09:43aInsider Sell: Westrock
MT
12/12UBS Adjusts WestRock Price Target to $45 From $43, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
WestRock Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for Third Consecutive Year

12/14/2022 | 03:31pm EST
Inclusion continues to demonstrate WestRock’s ongoing commitment to imagining and delivering on the promise of a sustainable future

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK), a leading provider of sustainable paper and packaging solutions, today announced it has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DSJI North America) for the third consecutive year, in recognition of its commitment to sustainable business practices.

The Index was launched in 1999 as the pioneering standard for measuring and advancing corporate, environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices across all industries. DJSI North America recognizes the top 20 percent of sustainability performance among the 600 largest U.S. and Canadian companies.

Earlier this year, the company’s science-based targets were validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). The updated commitments can be found in WestRock’s 2021 Sustainability Report, which details WestRock’s comprehensive efforts to imagine and deliver on the promise of a sustainable future.

About WestRock

WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to provide sustainable paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock’s team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 21 478 M - -
Net income 2023 1 077 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 449 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,01x
Yield 2023 2,97%
Capitalization 9 387 M 9 387 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
EV / Sales 2024 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 50 500
Free-Float 98,7%
Managers and Directors
David B. Sewell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander W. Pease Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan D. Wilson Non-Executive Chairman
Amir Kazmi Chief Information & Digital Officer
Colleen F. Arnold Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTROCK COMPANY-16.84%9 387
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-20.77%13 238
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA0.26%12 541
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-25.74%9 867
SIG GROUP AG-15.32%8 912
MONDI PLC-19.61%8 821