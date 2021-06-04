WestRock : Announces Commercial and Operational Leadership Changes (Form 8-K)

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--June 2, 2021--WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK), a leading provider of differentiated, sustainable paper and packaging solutions, today announced the future retirement of Jeff Chalovich, president of Corrugated Packaging and chief commercial officer, after an incredible 23-year career with WestRock. Moving forward, WestRock has also announced an evolution of its commercial and operational leadership structure and team reporting to president and chief executive officer, David B. Sewell.

Jeff Chalovich has made substantial contributions to both WestRock and the paper and packaging industry. During his career, Jeff has held various management and leadership roles in the Company's commercial, containerboard and corrugated packaging businesses. He will retire from WestRock in August 2021.

'Jeff is well respected across the industry as an expert in corrugated packaging, and he has led the commercial and corrugated team incredibly well during his time with our Company,' said Sewell. 'As a member of our leadership team, Jeff has led the development of our commercial organization and set the strategic and operational foundation for our corrugated packaging business. I and the rest of the WestRock team wish Jeff the very best in retirement.'

In addition, the Company announced a new commercial and operational leadership structure aligned with WestRock's goals of leveraging the power of the enterprise, accelerating innovation and leading in sustainability. This new structure will enhance market alignment, enable greater agility and deliver stronger efficiencies.

'This structure aligns with the focus I have highlighted on enhancing our commercial strategy, operational excellence and productivity across the enterprise, which are all important levers to meet and exceed the needs of our customers by delivering differentiated solutions that will accelerate profitable growth, ' said Sewell. 'I am confident the changes we are making will further strengthen our Company and create value for our shareholders.'

New Executive Leadership Structure and Roles

Patrick (Pat) Lindner is assuming the role of president, Commercial, Innovation and Sustainability. In this role, Pat is responsible for leading the Company's strategy, marketing, innovation, sustainability, enterprise commercial operations and machinery business. Bringing these critical functions together will accelerate the Company's efforts to bring complete solutions for WestRock's customers through WestRock's unique portfolio.

Patrick Kivits is assuming the role of president, Consumer Packaging. This business includes folding cartons and specialty packaging in the branded consumer, healthcare and food and beverage businesses.

Pete Durette is assuming the role of president, Corrugated Packaging, leading the converting sales and operations for the corrugated box business.

John O'Neal is assuming the role of president, Global Paper. This new organization combines the sales and commercial operations of the Consumer and Corrugated paperboard and containerboard businesses.

Tom Stigers is now responsible for the operations of all WestRock mills in the role of president, Mill Operations. By combining the Consumer and Corrugated mill operations in one organization, WestRock will drive greater efficiency and effectiveness across the mill network.

About WestRock

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) partners with our customers to provide differentiated, sustainable paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock's team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.

