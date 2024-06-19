Westshore Terminals Investment : Annual General Meeting Voting Results
June 18, 2024 at 11:14 pm EDT
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation
Executive Office
1800 - 1067 West Cordova Street
Telephone:
(604) 688-6764
Vancouver, B.C.
Fax:
(604) 687-2601
Canada V6C 1C7
For Immediate Release
WESTSHORE TERMINALS REPORT OF AGM VOTING RESULTS
Vancouver, British Columbia, June 18, 2024 - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSX: WTE) (the "Corporation") announced today that the following nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next Annual General Meeting:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
%
Votes Withheld
%
William W. Stinson
37,125,324
81.40
8,482,880
18.60
Dallas H. Ross
42,549,567
93.29
3,058,637
6.71
Brian Canfield
32,385,888
71.01
13,222,316
28.99
Glen Clark
45,288,983
99.30
319,221
0.70
Clark H. Hollands
34,202,604
74.99
11,405,600
25.01
Nick Desmarais
43,752,396
95.93
1,855,808
4.07
Steve Akazawa
45,476,958
99.71
131,246
0.29
Dianne Watts
45,470,436
99.70
137,768
0.30
The following were the results to appoint KPMG LLP as Auditors of the Corporation:
Auditors
Votes For
%
Votes Withheld
%
97.40
KPMG LLP
44,610,026
1,191,509
2.60
For further information, please contact:
Nick Desmarais
Secretary & Vice President of Corporate Development
(604) 488-5214
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation is a Canada-based company, which owns all of the limited partnership units of Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership (Westshore). The Company invests in Westshore by way of distributions on Westshore's limited partnership units. Westshore operates a coal storage and unloading/loading facility at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. Westshore receives handling charges from its customers for throughput volume. Coal is delivered to the Terminal in unit trains operated by Canadian Pacific Railway, BNSF Railway, and Canadian National Railway. The product is unloaded and either directly loaded onto a ship or stockpiled for future ship loading. The loaded ships are then destined around the globe to approximately 16 different countries. Westar Management Ltd. (the Manager) provides management services to Westshore and administrative services to the Company. The manager also provides insurance and vehicle leasing services to the Company.