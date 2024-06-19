Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation

Executive Office

1800 - 1067 West Cordova Street

Telephone:

(604) 688-6764

Vancouver, B.C.

Fax:

(604) 687-2601

Canada V6C 1C7

For Immediate Release

WESTSHORE TERMINALS REPORT OF AGM VOTING RESULTS

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 18, 2024 - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSX: WTE) (the "Corporation") announced today that the following nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next Annual General Meeting:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

William W. Stinson

37,125,324

81.40

8,482,880

18.60

Dallas H. Ross

42,549,567

93.29

3,058,637

6.71

Brian Canfield

32,385,888

71.01

13,222,316

28.99

Glen Clark

45,288,983

99.30

319,221

0.70

Clark H. Hollands

34,202,604

74.99

11,405,600

25.01

Nick Desmarais

43,752,396

95.93

1,855,808

4.07

Steve Akazawa

45,476,958

99.71

131,246

0.29

Dianne Watts

45,470,436

99.70

137,768

0.30

The following were the results to appoint KPMG LLP as Auditors of the Corporation:

Auditors

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

97.40

KPMG LLP

44,610,026

1,191,509

2.60

For further information, please contact:

Nick Desmarais

Secretary & Vice President of Corporate Development

(604) 488-5214

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation published this content on 18 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2024 03:13:03 UTC.