Westshore Terminals Investment : Code of Conduct

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields WESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTMENT CORPORATION CODE OF CONDUCT March 11, 2022 PURPOSE The purpose of this Code of Conduct is to define the standards and values which Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (the "Company") expects for the Company and its subsidiaries and all of the directors, officers and employees of the Company (collectively, the "Personnel") to follow in their dealings and communications with any other person who has or may have an interest or derive a benefit from the Company including without limitation existing or potential customers, suppliers and service providers. It is designed to help the Personnel make the right business decisions in the best interest of the Company, consistent with the Company's core values and respect for people and to behave in a manner that reflects the Company's high ethical standards. The Code of Conduct includes the Ethics and Conflicts of Interest Policy and the Gifts and Entertainment Policy which, among other policies, all Personnel shall comply with. The Code of Conduct provides general guidance and principles on which Personnel should base decisions, rather than a detailed list of rules to address every possible situation. While values and ethics should guide your decision making, Personnel are strongly encouraged to seek guidance in advance of taking action when they feel uncomfortable or unsure about compliance with the Code. Guidance should be sought from the Director Human Resources. Application: This Code of Conduct applies to all Personnel, including every director ("Directors") and officer ("Officers") of the Company, and the Personnel. General: This Code of Conduct is designed to ensure that Personnel: comply with applicable laws and regulations;

conduct themselves in a manner consistent with the Company's Values;

act in the best interest of the Company and do not use the Company's property or opportunities for personal benefit or in any other inappropriate fashion;

understand that conflicts between their personal interests or activities and their duties to the Company (the "Conflicts of Interest") must be reported or disclosed in the appropriate manner and that Conflicts of Interests are in certain circumstances prohibited; and

know the appropriate methods and standard procedure for reporting and dealing with any Conflicts of Interest or any other violations of this Code of Conduct. Obeying the Law: The Company operates within a complex framework of Canadian federal, provincial and municipal laws. In addition, due to the nature of its operations, the Company's operations are affected by environmental laws and regulations and are subject to national and international laws regarding corrupt practices. 2 All Personnel are expected to comply with applicable laws and regulations (collectively, the "Laws") of Canada and any other country where the Company carries on business. No Personnel shall commit or condone an illegal act, or to instruct other Personnel to do so on behalf of the Company. Respecting Others: Personnel All Personnel are expected to make decisions regarding the hiring and promotion of other Personnel on the basis of merit and in accordance with applicable human rights legislation and the relevant provisions of the Company's collective agreements. The Company believes all Personnel have the right to work and pursue their careers at the Company free from harassment and free from discrimination based on any ground prohibited by law, including race, colour, ancestry, place of origin, political belief, religion, marital status, family status, physical or mental disability, sex, sexual orientation or age. The Company has developed a specific Bullying and Harassment Policy which all Personnel are expected to comply with. The Company believes all Personnel are entitled to a safe and healthy work environment. The Company has developed a specific Occupational Health and Safety Policy Statement which all Personnel are expected to comply with to ensure that a safe and healthy work environment is provided for all Personnel and all other persons providing services or attending at the Company's worksite. Personnel should be familiar with these policies, which are available through the Human Resources Department. Customers, Suppliers and Service Providers Relationships with existing or potential customers, suppliers and service providers (collectively, the "Stakeholders") are critical to the continuing success of the Company. In dealings with the Stakeholders, all Personnel must conduct themselves with honesty, integrity and respect. All Personnel must ensure the confidentiality of all Stakeholders information unless disclosure is required by law or authorized by the Stakeholders. The Company has developed a Gifts and Entertainment Policy embedded in this Code of Conduct below which all Personnel are expected to comply with. Communities The Company wishes to be a valued and respected member of the communities in which it operates. In dealings with communities, including Indigenous communities, or any community leaders, all Personnel must act in accordance with applicable Laws and in an environmentally responsible manner. Ethics and Conflicts of Interest Policy: A Conflict of Interest arises when a Personnel must choose between the Company's best interests and their personal interests, including any transactions or agreements by a company in which he 3 or she has an interest in (material or otherwise). Any situation where the business judgment of a Personnel may be compromised or impaired in a manner that prevents him or her from acting in the best interest of the Company is potentially a Conflict of Interest. Conflict of Interest may manifest itself when a Personnel shows undue favouritism to any other party when awarding the Company business or where a Personnel receives a personal benefit of any kind derived from his or her employment with the Company. All Personnel must strive to avoid situations that create, create the appearance of or have the potential to create a Conflict of Interest. If any of these situations occur, Personnel shall report or disclose such potential or actual Conflict of Interest, and, where appropriate, take action to remedy the Conflict of Interest. Unless fully disclosed and approved by Personnel to their responsible direct report, and the Company's Director Human Resources. Gifts and Entertainment Policy The exchange of gifts or entertainment by Personnel with the Company's Stakeholders may give rise to an actual, potential or perceived Conflict of Interest between the personal interests of such Personnel and the best interests of the Company. Therefore, it is the Company's policy that no Personnel may accept or request for any gift or entertainment from any Stakeholders which might influence or impair, or be perceived to influence or impair their business decision or judgment. In some situations (in particular, in some cultures) the refusal or return of an invitation to entertainment or a gift may be considered offensive, inappropriate or cause professional or personal embarrassment. In such cases, accepting such an item on behalf of the Company may be acceptable provided the item is immediately turned over (where possible) to the Company. Confidential Information: Personnel have access to corporate information which is sensitive or confidential. Information of the Company such as personnel records, payroll records, internal audit reports, customer and supplier information, inventions, proprietary the Company technology, computer software programs, corporate strategies, financial and competitive information, legal proceeding document, and training material, are all examples of confidential information which are owned exclusively by the Company. Release or disclosure of such information or any other information proprietary to the Company is potentially harmful to the Company, Personnel, Stakeholders and, in some cases, it is illegal or in breach of the Company's contractual obligations. Personnel must use extreme care when dealing with any and all information they obtain or learn while working at the Company (collectively, the "Proprietary Information"), whether such information is in tangible or intangible form. Proprietary Information must not be disclosed or released to anyone outside of the Company who is not authorized or legally entitled to receive it. In addition, no Personnel may disclose or release Proprietary Information to other Personnel within the Company unless such Personnel has a need-to-know in the performance of the Company's business. In the event of a termination of employment for any reason, such terminated Personnel must immediately return to the Company all Proprietary Information and must not (1) take, remove or retain a copy of such information from the Company's premises or equipment, whether in a tangible or intangible manner, for their own use, purposes or benefits; or (2) deliver, disclose or release, whether verbally, electronically or physically, to any third party any Proprietary 4 Information after his or her termination. Insider Trading: Trading of publicly listed securities or their derivatives on the basis of insider information is against the law and can result in significant fines and even imprisonment. The Company has developed a Share Trading Policy which all Personnel are expected to comply with. Integrity of Records and Internal Controls: The integrity of the Company's, records and financial reporting is critical to its on-going success. All assets, liabilities and transactions must be accurately and completely reported in its books and records and supported by necessary documentation. No asset, liability or transaction is to be concealed from management or the Company's internal or external auditors. The Company takes the accuracy of its financial records and statements very seriously. Accuracy and reliability in preparing business records is critically important to our decision making and to the proper discharge of our financial, legal, and reporting obligations. All business records, expense accounts, invoices, bills, payroll, and employee records are to be prepared with complete transparency and honesty. False or misleading accounting entries or reports will not be tolerated and will result in discipline up to and including termination of employment. Use of the Company's funds or other assets for unlawful or improper purposes is prohibited. All transactions must be authorized and executed in accordance with the Company's corporate policies and the instructions of management. Proper accounting and financial policies, procedures, controls and audit processes must be maintained. All Personnel are expected to comply with internal policies and procedures designed to protect the integrity of corporate data. This includes adherence to procedures and policies related to security of the Company's computer systems and its computer networks. Financial reports which are made available to the shareholders and the public are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards or generally accepted accounting principles, as the case may be, pursuant to applicable Laws. Personnel are encouraged to question and report to the Chair of Audit Committee or VP General Manager, transactions which appear to be contrary to any of the Company's established policies and procedures. Commitment: Personnel are expected to be committed to the Company and to dedicate all appropriate efforts to the Company, based on the nature of their position with the Company. Personnel are expected to avoid assuming additional obligations, such as taking a second job, running a business or serving as an officer or director of another organization, if those obligations would interfere with their ability to fully and effectively perform their work and duties at or for the Company. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. 