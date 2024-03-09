Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation is a Canada-based company, which owns all of the limited partnership units of Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership (Westshore). The Company invests in Westshore by way of distributions on Westshore's limited partnership units. Westshore operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia (the Terminal). Westshore operates a coal handling facility, which serves Canadian and the United States shippers of metallurgical and thermal coal. Its coal is delivered to the Terminal in unit trains operated by the Canadian Pacific, Canadian National (CN) and Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) railways and is then unloaded and either directly transferred onto a ship or stockpiled for future ship loading. Westar Management Ltd. (the Manager) provides management services to Westshore and administrative services to the Company. It also provides insurance and vehicle leasing services to the Company.

Sector Marine Port Services