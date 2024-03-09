Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation announced an increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.35 per share to $0.375 per share. The First Quarter dividend will be paid on or before April 15, 2024, to shareholders of record on March 31, 2024.
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation
Equities
WTE
CA96145A2002
Marine Port Services
|25.35 CAD
|+0.20%
|+0.40%
|-7.55%
|-7.55%
|1.17B
|+29.39%
|34.62B
|+9.80%
|17.42B
|0.00%
|13.47B
|-11.29%
|7.9B
|+2.88%
|7.12B
|+20.12%
|6.18B
|+9.69%
|5.96B
|-10.34%
|5.08B
|-1.61%
|4.2B
