Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation Provides Production Guidance for the First Quarter and Full Year of 2024
March 08, 2024 at 08:00 pm EST
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation provided production guidance for the first quarter and full year of 2024. The company anticipates shipping approximately 6.2 million tonnes in First Quarter 2024, compared to 6.9 million tonnes for the same period in 2023.
For 2024, based on information currently available, volumes are projected to be approximately 25.5 million tonnes. The average loading charge for the year is estimated at $13.40.