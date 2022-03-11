Westshore Terminals Investment : Limited Partnership 2021 ESG Report

Operating responsibly and protecting the environment in and around Westshore Terminals ("Westshore") is a top priority for us. This means minimizing the impact of our operations and protecting the natural environment around us for future generations to enjoy; it means having a safe, respectful, and inclusive workplace for everyone; and being accountable to our shareholders through transparent and effective governance structures.
At Westshore, we recognize that responsibility and commitment does not mean staying in the same place, but always looking for opportunities to progress, to improve and move forward. As the inaugural ESG report this will be our benchmark from which we can achieve these goals today and in the future.
Westshore commits to publishing this report annually, to further hold ourselves accountable to our valued shareholders, to our neighboring communities and to ourselves as part of improving our company to advance our environmental, social and governance goals. Improvement is also about feedback. As a result, if you have feedback, we welcome hearing from you.
Westshore Terminals is a bulk-commodity handling facility located in Delta, British Columbia that has been in operation for over 50 years. Westshore leases the 136-acre property from the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority's (the port authority) and provides train unloading, product stockpiling, and vessel loading services.
A Vital Link for North American Commodity Exports
The company is currently the largest coal terminal on the west coast of the Americas with capacity for 36 million tonnes, handling both steelmaking (metallurgical) and thermal coal for customers located in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Powder River Basin of Montana and Wyoming. Steelmaking coal is used in the production of steel and thermal coal is used for generating electricity.
In addition to handling coal, Westshore is constructing facilities to handle and store potash for a new potash mine in Saskatchewan. Westshore's customer agreement extends through to 2051 and is part of a multi-billion dollar investment. This potash project is a transformational diversification of Westshore's business to expand into the agriculture sector for the long term and enhance Westshore's environmental commitments. Potash is a naturally-occurring, critical ingredient in fertilizer, which is required for global agriculture.
Page | 4
Environment
At Westshore, we recognize that as an industrial operation, we have an impact on the environment around us. As a marine terminal, our interface with the natural environment is primarily the air and water around us, and with this in mind, we have comprehensive and appropriate protections and mitigations in place that are the foundation from which we operate. Westshore regularly assesses how we can further reduce our localized impact on the environment and support the efforts of our partners, customers and suppliers to do the same.
While much of our focus is on our operations, we also recognize that the products we currently handle generate emissions with climate change impacts. Having handled coal for over fifty years, we understand there are climate impacts associated with coal consumption and there is a need to seek opportunities to adopt greater use of renewable energy resources.
At the same time, we believe these efforts must be balanced with the reality that steelmaking coal is necessary for the transition and maintenance to a lower carbon economy, and that for many countries, thermal coal is the primary and often only accessible energy source for electricity generation.
Air Quality
Air quality impacts and dust emissions from the transportation and handling of coal continue to be primary concerns for communities in closest proximity to the terminal and along the rail routes from the mines to the terminal.
Westshore has carried out a number of projects in the last 10 years to address dust emissions and has several in planning. The completed projects include:
Yard Cannons and Stockyard Tower Sprays. Addition of water-based dust suppression industrial sprinklers and sprays to reduce wind-based pile erosion.
South Side Tower Sprays. Addition of water-based dust suppression fine-mist sprays to keep stockpiles wet.
Piles Coating System. Use of truck mounted sprays to coat piles with a product that creates a solid crust, preventing dust generation from winds.
Berth 1 and 2 Dust Suppression System. Addition of a system that sprays anti-dusting product onto the coal conveyors during shiploading.
New Stacker-Reclaimers. Increase in the stacker-reclaimer boom length significantly reducing required bulldozing.
New Shiploader on Berth 1. Improved design along with enclosed galleries and transfer points reduces and contains spillage.
Page | 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2022 01:23:00 UTC.