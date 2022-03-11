Westshore Terminals Investment : Limited Partnership 2021 ESG Report

Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership 2021 ESG Report

Setting Our Benchmark and Moving Forward Operating responsibly and protecting the environment in and around Westshore Terminals ("Westshore") is a top priority for us. This means minimizing the impact of our operations and protecting the natural environment around us for future generations to enjoy; it means having a safe, respectful, and inclusive workplace for everyone; and being accountable to our shareholders through transparent and effective governance structures. At Westshore, we recognize that responsibility and commitment does not mean staying in the same place, but always looking for opportunities to progress, to improve and move forward. As the inaugural ESG report this will be our benchmark from which we can achieve these goals today and in the future. Westshore commits to publishing this report annually, to further hold ourselves accountable to our valued shareholders, to our neighboring communities and to ourselves as part of improving our company to advance our environmental, social and governance goals. Improvement is also about feedback. As a result, if you have feedback, we welcome hearing from you. Thank you, William Stinson Glenn Dudar Chairman, CEO and President Vice President and General Manager Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership Westshore Terminals Page | 2

Table of Contents WESTSHORE TERMINALS OVERVIEW.................................................................................................. 4 A Vital Link for North American Commodity Exports........................................................................ 4 ENVIRONMENT ..................................................................................................................................... 5 Air Quality........................................................................................................................................................... 5 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions............................................................................................................. 6 Water Management........................................................................................................................................ 8 Noise .................................................................................................................................................................. 10 Waste Management..................................................................................................................................... 10 Regulatory Compliance............................................................................................................................... 11 Environmental Certifications ..................................................................................................................... 11 Environmental Management System & Reporting........................................................................... 12 Community Complaints............................................................................................................................... 12 Environmental Performance Enhancement Projects........................................................................ 13 SOCIAL IMPACT.................................................................................................................................. 14 Our Team.......................................................................................................................................................... 14 Health and Safety.......................................................................................................................................... 15 Community Involvement and Engagement......................................................................................... 18 Local Investment............................................................................................................................................ 18 GOVERNANCE.................................................................................................................................... 20 Ownership Structure..................................................................................................................................... 20 Corporate Governance Policies................................................................................................................ 21 Board Structure .............................................................................................................................................. 22 Board Composition and Diversity............................................................................................................ 22 Executive Appointments and Diversity.................................................................................................. 23 Legal and Regulatory Compliance.......................................................................................................... 23 Cyber Security................................................................................................................................................. 23 Page | 3

Westshore Terminals Overview Westshore Terminals is a bulk-commodity handling facility located in Delta, British Columbia that has been in operation for over 50 years. Westshore leases the 136-acre property from the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority's (the port authority) and provides train unloading, product stockpiling, and vessel loading services. A Vital Link for North American Commodity Exports The company is currently the largest coal terminal on the west coast of the Americas with capacity for 36 million tonnes, handling both steelmaking (metallurgical) and thermal coal for customers located in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Powder River Basin of Montana and Wyoming. Steelmaking coal is used in the production of steel and thermal coal is used for generating electricity. In addition to handling coal, Westshore is constructing facilities to handle and store potash for a new potash mine in Saskatchewan. Westshore's customer agreement extends through to 2051 and is part of a multi-billion dollar investment. This potash project is a transformational diversification of Westshore's business to expand into the agriculture sector for the long term and enhance Westshore's environmental commitments. Potash is a naturally-occurring, critical ingredient in fertilizer, which is required for global agriculture. Page | 4