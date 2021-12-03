WestStar Industrial : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
12/03/2021 | 03:02am EST
3 December 2021
Dear Shareholder
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - NOTICE AND PROXY FORM
The 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of WestStar Industrial Limited ("Company") will be held at 10.00am (WST) on Wednesday 5 January 2022 ("Meeting") via teleconference facility.
In accordance with recent amendments to the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) under the Treasury Laws Amendment (2021 Measure No.1) Act 2021., the Company will not be sending hard copies of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum ("Notice") to Shareholders. Instead, Shareholders can access a copy of the Notice online:
Via the Company's ASX announcements page at www2.asx.com.au/markets/company/wsi under the Company's ASX code WSI; and
If you have provided an email address and have elected to receive electronic communications for the Company, via an email to yournominated email address with a link to an electronic company of the Notice.
The Company is continuing to monitor the impact of the COVID-19 virus in Western Australia and following guidance from the Federal and State Governments. In light of the current circumstances and continued uncertainty on restrictions on travel and gatherings, the Directors have made the decision to hold the Meeting virtually. Accordingly, there will not be a physical location where shareholders can attend the Meeting in person Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy instead.
Accordingly, the proxy form provided within the Notice and enclosed to this letter should be filled out by Shareholders intending to vote by proxy, with specific instructions on how the Shareholder's vote is to be exercised by the proxy. For details on how to complete and submit the proxy form to the Company, please refer to the instructions in the Notice.
The Board continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation. As the situation is constantly evolving, we may make alternative arrangements to the way in which the Meeting is held. If this occurs, we will notify Shareholders of any changes by way of an ASX announcement, and the details will also be made available on our website.
If you are unable to access the Notice through the abovementioned means, please contact the Company Secretary on 08 9410 5333 or at daniel@weststarindustrial.com.au between 9:00am and 5:00pm (WST) on Monday to Friday who will arrange for a copy of the Notice to be provided to you.
Yours faithfully
Mr Robert Spadanuda
Managing Director
WestStar Industrial Limited
WESTSTAR INDUSTRIAL LIMITED
ACN 119 047 693
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
TIME:
10.00 am (WST)
DATE:
5 January 2022
PLACE:
Via a live webcast to be announced on the Company's website at
www.weststarindustrial.com.au
This Notice of Annual General Meeting is an important document and requires your immediate attention. Please read it carefully. If you are in doubt as to what you should do, please consult your professional adviser.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
TIME AND PLACE OF MEETING
The Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of WestStar Industrial Limited which this Notice of Annual General Meeting relates to, will be held at 10:00 am (WST) on 5 January 2022.
The Meeting will be webcast live via Zoom or an alternative video-conference facility, which allows personalShareholders to ask questions in relation to the business
The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important.
VOTING ELIGIBILITY
The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 4:00pm (WST) on 3 January 2022.
VOTING IN PERSON
To vote in person, attend the Annual General Meeting on the date and at the place set out above.
ForVOTING BY PROXY OR CORPORATE REPRESENTATIVE To vote by proxy, please complete and sign the enclosed Proxy Form and return by the time and in accordance with the instructions set out on the Proxy Form. In accordance with section 249L of the Corporations Act, members are advised that:
each member has a right to appoint a proxy;
the proxy need not be a member of the Company; and
a member who is entitled to cast 2 or more votes may appoint 2 proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise. If the member appoints 2 proxies and the appointment does not specify the proportion or number of the member's votes, then
in accordance with section 249X(3) of the
Corporations Act, each proxy may exercise one- half of the votes.
Sections 250BB and 250BC of the Corporations Act came into effect on 1 August 2011 and apply to voting by proxy on or after that date. Shareholders and their proxies should be aware of these changes to the Corporations Act, as they will apply to this Meeting. Broadly, the changes mean that:
if proxy holders vote, they must cast all directed proxies as directed; and
any directed proxies which are not voted will automatically default to the Chair, who must vote the proxies as directed.
Further details on these changes are set out below.
Proxy vote if appointment specifies way to vote
Section 250B(1) of the Corporations Act provides that an appointment of a proxy may specify the way the proxy is to vote on a particular resolution and, if it does:
the proxy need not vote on a show of hands, but if the proxy does so, the proxy must vote that way (i.e. as directed); and
if the proxy has 2 or more appointments that specify different ways to vote on the resolution - the proxy must not vote on a show of hands; and
if the proxy is the chair of the meeting at which the resolution is voted on - the proxy must vote on a poll, and must vote that way (i.e. as directed); and
if the proxy is not the chair - the proxy need not vote on the poll, but if the proxy does so, the proxy must vote that way (i.e. as directed).
Transfer of non-chair proxy to chair in certain circumstances
Section 250BC of the Corporations Act provides that, if:
an appointment of a proxy specifies the way the proxy is to vote on a particular resolution at a meeting of the Company's members; and
the appointed proxy is not the chair of the meeting; and
at the meeting, a poll is duly demanded on the resolution; and
either of the following applies:
the proxy is not recorded as attending the meeting;
the proxy does not vote on the resolution,
the chair of the meeting is taken, before voting on the resolution closes, to have been appointed as the proxy for the purposes of voting on the resolution at the meeting.
Lodgement of proxies
The proxy form (and other power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which the proxy form is signed) or a copy or facsimile which appears on its face to be an authentic copy of the proxy form (and the power of attorney of other authority) must be deposited at or
posted to, the Share Registry at the below address or sent by facsimile to the Share Registry on +612 8583 3040 not less than 48 hours before the time for holding the meeting, or adjourned meeting as the case may be, at which the individual named in the proxy
proposes to vote.
Delivery Address
Postal Address
Automic Registry Services
Automic
Registry
Level 5,126 Phillip Street
Services
GPO Box 5193
Sydney NSW 2000
Sydney NSW 2001
A proxy form is attached to this notice
Corporate Representatives
useIf a representative of the corporation is to attend the meeting the appropriate "Certificate of Appointment of Corporate Representative" should be produced prior to admission. A form of the certificate may be obtained from the Company share registry.
BUSINESS OF THE MEETING
AGENDA
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND REPORTS
To receive and consider the annual financial report of the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 together with the declaration of the Directors, the Director's report, the Remuneration Report and the auditor's report.
1.
RESOLUTION 1: ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION
only
REPORT
To
consider and if thought fit, to pass, with or
use
without amendment, the following resolution as a
non-binding resolution:
"That for the purposes of section 250R(2) of the
Corporations Act, and for all other purposes,
approval is given for the adoption of the
Remuneration Report as contained in the
Company's annual financial report for the
financial year ended 30 June 2021."
Note: the vote on this Resolution is advisory only and does not
bind the Directors or the Company.
Voting Prohibition Statement:
A vote on this Resolution must not be cast (in any capacity) by or
personal
on behalf of either of the following persons:
(a)
a member of the Key Management Personnel,
details of whose remuneration are included in the
Remuneration Report; or
(b)
a Closely Related Party of such a member.
However, a person (the voter) described above may cast a vote
on this Resolution as a proxy if the vote is not cast on behalf of a
person described above and either:
(a)
the voter is appointed as a proxy by writing that
specifies the way the proxy is to vote on this
Resolution; or
(b)
the voter is the Chair and the appointment of the
Chair as proxy:
(i)
does not specify the way the proxy is to
vote on this Resolution; and
(ii)
expressly
authorises
the Chair to
exercise the proxy even though this
Resolution is connected directly or
For
indirectly with the remuneration of a
member
of the Key
Management
Personnel.
2.
RESOLUTION 2: ELECTION OF A DIRECTOR - MR
ROBERT SPADANUDA
To consider and if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purposes of clause 74.3 of the Constitution, Listing Rule 14.4 and for all other purposes, Mr Robert Spadanuda, a Director who was appointed casually on 24 September 2021 retires and being eligible and offering himself for election, is elected as a Director."
3. RESOLUTION 3 - RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - MR PHILIP RE
To consider and if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purpose of clause 75.1(b) of the Constitution, and for all other purposes, Mr Philip Re, a Director, retires by rotation, and being eligible, is re-elected as a Director."
4. RESOLUTION 4: APPROVAL OF 7.1A MANDATE
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a special resolution:
"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.1A and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to that number of Equity Securities equal to 10% of the issued capital of the Company at the time of issue, calculated in accordance with the formula prescribed in Listing Rule 7.1A.2 and otherwise on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."
5. RESOLUTION 5: GRANT OF PERFORMANCE RIGHTS TO RELATED PARTY - MR ROBERT SPADANUDA
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That for the purposes of Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to grant up to 15,000,000 Performance Rights to Mr Robert Spadanuda (or his nominee) under the Performance Rights Plan, on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."
Voting Exclusion Statement: In accordance with Listing Rule 14.11, the Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of any person referred to in Listing Rule 10.14.1, 10.14.2 or 10.14.3 who is eligible to participate in the employee incentive scheme in question (including Robert Spadanuda (or his nominee)) or an associate of that person or those persons. However, this does not apply to a vote cast in favour of the Resolution by:
a person as a proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with the directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the Resolution in that way; or
the Chair as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the Chair to vote on the Resolution as the Chair decides; or
a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met:
the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the resolution; and
the holder votes on the resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way.
Voting Prohibition Statement: A person appointed as a proxy must not vote, on the basis of that appointment, on this Resolution if:
the proxy is either:
3
