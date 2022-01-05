Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. WestStar Industrial Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WSI   AU000000WSI2

WESTSTAR INDUSTRIAL LIMITED

(WSI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WestStar Industrial : Proposed issue of securities - WSI

01/05/2022 | 04:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

WESTSTAR INDUSTRIAL LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

5/1/2022

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

New class-code to be

UNLISTED OPTION EXPIRING 10 JULY 2023

30,000,000

confirmed

EXERCISABLE AT 3C

Proposed +issue date

10/1/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

WESTSTAR INDUSTRIAL LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

38119047693

1.3

ASX issuer code

WSI

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

5/1/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

only

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

Yes

use

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

** Approval

+Security holder approval

5/1/2022

actual?

received/condition met?

Actual

Yes

Comments

personal

P rt 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

For

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from

Will the entity be seeking quotation

ASX that the terms of the proposed

of the 'new' class of +securities on

+securities are appropriate and

ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

No

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

UNLISTED OPTION EXPIRING 10 JULY 2023 EXERCISABLE AT 3C

+Security type Options

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Number of +securities proposed to be issued 30,000,000

Offer price details

only

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Options issued as consideration for corporate advisory services.

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being

use

provided for the +securities

0.006930

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from

their issue date?

personal

Yes

Options details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.0300

10/7/2023

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

WSI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised

One fully paid ordinary share (ASX:WSI)

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities

proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02462417-6A1066995?access_token=8

3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

For

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date 10/1/2022

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

only

7D.1a Date of meeting or proposed meeting to approve the issue under listing rule 7.1

5/1/2022

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?

No

use

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules?

No

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

personal

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? No

7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No

7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue

Part 7F - Further Information

For

7F.01 The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

30 million options issued to advisor as consideration for corporate advisory services as approved by shareholders at the AGM held on 5 January 2022.

7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds? No

7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue

None

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Weststar Industrial Limited published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 09:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WESTSTAR INDUSTRIAL LIMITED
04:58aWESTSTAR INDUSTRIAL : Proposed issue of securities - WSI
PU
2021Weststar Industrial Secures $5.4 Million in Bond Facilities for Current Projects
MT
2021WESTSTAR INDUSTRIAL : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
2021WESTSTAR INDUSTRIAL : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
2021WESTSTAR INDUSTRIAL : Investor Webinar
PU
2021WESTSTAR INDUSTRIAL : Investor Webinar
PU
2021WESTSTAR INDUSTRIAL : Notification regarding unquoted securities - WSI
PU
2021WESTSTAR INDUSTRIAL : Application for quotation of securities - WSI
PU
2021WestStar Industrial Limited announced that it has received AUD 3.5 million in funding
CI
2021WestStar Industrial Limited announced that it expects to receive AUD 3.5 million in fun..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 71,8 M 51,9 M 51,9 M
Net income 2021 0,84 M 0,61 M 0,61 M
Net cash 2021 9,29 M 6,72 M 6,72 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24,8 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,12x
EV / Sales 2021 0,03x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,8%
Chart WESTSTAR INDUSTRIAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
WestStar Industrial Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTSTAR INDUSTRIAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Spadanuda Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Philip Re Non-Executive Chairman
Lay Ann Ong Non-Executive Director
Derek Hall Joint Secretary
Daniel Coletta Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTSTAR INDUSTRIAL LIMITED-4.35%18
VINCI1.96%60 754
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED2.27%36 528
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.60%33 110
FERROVIAL, S.A.0.18%22 612
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED0.52%20 816