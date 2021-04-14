WestStar Industrial : Half Yearly Report and Accounts

WestStar Industrial Limited

Appendix 4D

Half-year report

1. Company details Name of entity: WestStar Industrial Limited ABN: 38 119 047 693 $ $ % only $ Reporting period: For the half-year ended 31 December 2020 Previous period: For the half-year ended 31 December 2019 2. Results for announcement to the market HY 31 Dec HY 31 Dec Up/Down Change Change 2020 2019 Revenues from ordinary activities 25,215,142 33,260,051 Down 8,044,909 24% use Profit/ (Loss) from ordinary activities after tax attributable to the owners of WestStar Industrial Limited (577,258) 495,616 Down 1,072,874 216% Profit/ (Loss) for the half-year attributable to the owners of WestStar Industrial Limited (577,258) 495,616 Down 1,072,874 216% personal Dividends

WestStar Industrial Limited did not declare a dividend during the current reporting or corresponding previous reporting period.

Comments

The loss after tax for the half-year ended 31 December 2020 was ($577,258) (31 December 2019 profit: $495,616).

Revenue for the Group was $25,215,142 for the six months ending 31 December 2020, a decrease of 24% over the prior c rresponding period (31 December 2020: revenue of $33,260,051).

The Group incurred an after-tax loss attributed to members of ($577,258) for the half year ending 31 December 2020 (31 December 2019: profit of $495,616).

3. Net tangible assets

Reporting Previous period period Cents Cents Net tangible assets per ordinary security 0.90 0.52 For

4. Control gained over entities

Not applicable.