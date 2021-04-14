Log in
WESTSTAR INDUSTRIAL LIMITED

(WSI)
WestStar Industrial : Half Yearly Report and Accounts

04/14/2021 | 12:39am EDT
For personal use only

ABN 38 119 047 693

Appendix 4D

for the Half-year Ended

31 December 2020

WestStar Industrial Limited

Appendix 4D

Half-year report

1. Company details

Name of entity:

WestStar Industrial Limited

ABN:

38 119 047 693

$

$

%

only

$

Reporting period:

For the half-year ended 31 December 2020

Previous period:

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

2. Results for announcement to the market

HY 31 Dec

HY 31 Dec

Up/Down

Change

Change

2020

2019

Revenues from ordinary activities

25,215,142

33,260,051

Down

8,044,909

24%

use

Profit/ (Loss) from ordinary activities after

tax attributable to the owners of WestStar

Industrial Limited

(577,258)

495,616

Down

1,072,874

216%

Profit/ (Loss) for the half-year attributable

to the owners of WestStar Industrial

Limited

(577,258)

495,616

Down

1,072,874

216%

personal

Dividends

WestStar Industrial Limited did not declare a dividend during the current reporting or corresponding previous reporting period.

Comments

The loss after tax for the half-year ended 31 December 2020 was ($577,258) (31 December 2019 profit: $495,616).

Revenue for the Group was $25,215,142 for the six months ending 31 December 2020, a decrease of 24% over the prior c rresponding period (31 December 2020: revenue of $33,260,051).

The Group incurred an after-tax loss attributed to members of ($577,258) for the half year ending 31 December 2020 (31 December 2019: profit of $495,616).

3. Net tangible assets

Reporting

Previous

period

period

Cents

Cents

Net tangible assets per ordinary security

0.90

0.52

For

4. Control gained over entities

Not applicable.

Page | 1

WestStar Industrial Limited

Appendix 4D

Half-year report

5. Loss of control over entities Not applicable.

only

6. Details of associates and joint venture entities

Reporting entity's

Contribution to profit/(loss)

percentage holding

(where material)

Reporting

Previous

Reporting

Previous

period

period

period

period

Name of associate / joint venture

%

%

$'000

$'000

use

-

-

-

-

7. Audit qualification or review

Details of audit/review dispute or qualification (if any):

personal

The 2020 Half-Year report is based upon accounts that were reviewed by the Company's auditor and are not subject to a

modified opinion.

8. Attachments

Details of attachments (if any):

The Interim Report of WestStar Industrial Limited for the half-year ended 31 December 2020 is attached.

9. Signed

For

Date: 28 February 2021

______________________________

Philip Re

N n-Executive Chairman

For personal use only

For personal use only

CONTENTS

CORPORATE DIRECTORY............................................................................................................................

2

DIRECTORS' REPORT...................................................................................................................................

3

AUDITORS INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION..............................................................................................

8

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME...........................................................................................................................................................

9

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ...............................................

10

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASHFLOWS .............................................................

11

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY ...............................................

12

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS .........................................

13

DIRECTORS' DECLARATION ......................................................................................................................

21

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REVIEW REPORT ..........................................................................................

22

WestStar Industrial Limited

1

2020 Half Year Report

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Weststar Industrial Limited published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 04:38:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
