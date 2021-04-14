WestStar Industrial : Half Yearly Report and Accounts
ABN 38 119 047 693
Appendix 4D
for the Half-year Ended
31 December 2020
WestStar Industrial Limited
Appendix 4D
Half-year report
1. Company details
Name of entity:
WestStar Industrial Limited
ABN:
38 119 047 693
$
$
%
only
$
Reporting period:
For the half-year ended 31 December 2020
Previous period:
For the half-year ended 31 December 2019
2. Results for announcement to the market
HY 31 Dec
HY 31 Dec
Up/Down
Change
Change
2020
2019
Revenues from ordinary activities
25,215,142
33,260,051
Down
8,044,909
24%
use
Profit/ (Loss) from ordinary activities after
tax attributable to the owners of WestStar
Industrial Limited
(577,258)
495,616
Down
1,072,874
216%
Profit/ (Loss) for the half-year attributable
to the owners of WestStar Industrial
Limited
(577,258)
495,616
Down
1,072,874
216%
personal
Dividends
WestStar Industrial Limited did not declare a dividend during the current reporting or corresponding previous reporting period.
Comments
The loss after tax for the half-year ended 31 December 2020 was ($577,258) (31 December 2019 profit: $495,616).
Revenue for the Group was $25,215,142 for the six months ending 31 December 2020, a decrease of 24% over the prior c rresponding period (31 December 2020: revenue of $33,260,051).
The Group incurred an after-tax loss attributed to members of ($577,258) for the half year ending 31 December 2020 (31 December 2019: profit of $495,616).
3. Net tangible assets
Reporting
Previous
period
period
Cents
Cents
Net tangible assets per ordinary security
0.90
0.52
For
4. Control gained over entities
Not applicable.
WestStar Industrial Limited
Appendix 4D
Half-year report
5. Loss of control over entities
Not applicable.
only
6. Details of associates and joint venture entities
Reporting entity's
Contribution to profit/(loss)
percentage holding
(where material)
Reporting
Previous
Reporting
Previous
period
period
period
period
Name of associate / joint venture
%
%
$'000
$'000
use
-
-
-
-
7. Audit qualification or review
Details of audit/review dispute or qualification (if any):
personal
The 2020 Half-Year report is based upon accounts that were reviewed by the Company's auditor and are not subject to a
modified opinion.
8. Attachments
Details of attachments (if any):
The Interim Report of WestStar Industrial Limited for the half-year ended 31 December 2020 is attached.
9. Signed
For
Date: 28 February 2021
______________________________
Philip Re
N n-Executive Chairman
CONTENTS
CORPORATE DIRECTORY............................................................................................................................
2
DIRECTORS' REPORT...................................................................................................................................
3
AUDITORS INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION..............................................................................................
8
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME...........................................................................................................................................................
9
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ...............................................
10
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASHFLOWS .............................................................
11
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY ...............................................
12
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS .........................................
13
DIRECTORS' DECLARATION ......................................................................................................................
21
INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REVIEW REPORT ..........................................................................................
22
WestStar Industrial Limited
1
2020 Half Year Report
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Weststar Industrial Limited published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 04:38:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about WESTSTAR INDUSTRIAL LIMITED
Sales 2020
62,5 M
47,9 M
47,9 M
Net income 2020
3,46 M
2,65 M
2,65 M
Net cash 2020
3,49 M
2,68 M
2,68 M
P/E ratio 2020
2,59x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
17,5 M
13,4 M
13,4 M
EV / Sales 2019
0,17x
EV / Sales 2020
0,12x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
38,6%
Chart WESTSTAR INDUSTRIAL LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.