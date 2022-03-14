Log in
    WG   CA9616821018

WESTWARD GOLD INC.

(WG)
Cours en différé.  Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03/14 09:30:26 am
0.12 CAD    --.--%
WESTWARD GOLD : Mar 8, 2022 - Report of Exempt Distribution
PU
03/04Westward Gold Announces Engagement of Hybrid Financial Ltd.
AQ
03/03WESTWARD GOLD : Mar 1, 2022 - Material Change Report
PU
Westward Gold : Mar 8, 2022 - Report of Exempt Distribution

03/14/2022 | 06:00pm EDT
Form 45-106F1 Report of Exempt Distribution

BCSC EDER Reference Number 9764878

ITEM 1 - REPORT TYPE

New report

ü Amended report If amended, provide filing date of report that is being amended 2022 03 08 (YYYY-MM-DD)

ITEM 2 - PARTY CERTIFYING THE REPORT

Indicate the party certifying the report (select only one). For guidance regarding whether an issuer is an investment fund, refer to section 1.1 of National Instrument 81-106 Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure and the companion policy to NI 81-106.

Investment fund issuer

  • Issuer (other than an investment fund) Underwriter

ITEM 3 - ISSUER NAME AND OTHER IDENTIFIERS

Provide the following information about the issuer, or if the issuer is an investment fund, about the fund.

Full legal name Westward Gold Inc.

Previous full legal name

If the issuer's name changed in the last 12 months, provide most recent previous legal name.

Website

(if applicable)

If the issuer has a legal entity identifier,provide below. Refer to Part B of the Instructions for the definition of "legal entity identifier".

Legal entity identifier

If two or more issuers distributed a single security, provide the full legal name(s) of the co-issuer(s) other than the issuer named above.

Full legal name(s) of co-issuer(s)

(if applicable)

ITEM 4 - UNDERWRITER INFORMATION

If an underwriter is completing the report, provide the underwriter's full legal name and firm NRD number.

Full legal name

Firm NRD number

(if applicable)

If the underwriter does not have a firm NRD number, provide the head office contact information of the underwriter.

Street address

Municipality

Province/State

Country

Postal code/Zip code

(if applicable)

Telephone number

Website

ITEM 5 - ISSUER INFORMATION

If the issuer is an investment fund, do not complete Item 5. Proceed to Item 6.

  1. Primary industry

Provide the issuer's North American Industry Classification Standard (NAICS) code (6 digits only) that in your reasonable judgment most closely corresponds to the issuer's primary business activity.

NAICS industry code

2

1

2

2

2

0

If the issuer is in the mining industry, indicate the stage of operations. This does not apply to issuers that provide services to issuers operating in the mining industry. Select the category that best describes the issuer's stage of operations.

ü Exploration

Development

Production

Is the issuer's primary business to invest all or substantially all of its assets in any of the following? If yes, select all that apply.

Mortgages

Real estate

Commercial/business debt

Consumer debt

Private companies

Cryptoassets

  1. Number of employees

Number of employees:

ü 0 - 49

50 - 99

100 - 499

500 or more

  1. SEDAR profile number

Does the issuer have a SEDAR profile?

No

ü Yes

If yes, provide SEDAR profile number

0

0

0

4

6

5

8

5

If the issuer does not have SEDAR profile complete item 5(d) - (h).

d) Head office address

Street address

Province/State

Municipality

Postal code/Zip code

Country

Telephone number

  1. Date of formation and financial year-end

Date of formation

Financial year-end

YYYY

MM

DD

MM

DD

f) Reporting issuer status

Is the issuer a reporting issuer in any jurisdication of Canada?

No

Yes

If yes, select the jurisdictions of Canada in which the issuer is a reporting issuer.

All

AB

BC

MB

NB

NL

NT

NS

NU

ON

PE

QC

SK

YT

  1. Public listing status

If the issuer has a CUSIP number, provide below (first 6 digits only)

CUSIP number

If the issuer is publicly listed, provide the name of the exchange on which the issuer's equity securities primarily trade. Provide only the name of an exchange and not a trading facility such as, for example, an automated trading system.

Exchange name

  1. Size of issuer's assets

Select the size of the issuer's assets based on its most recently available annual financial statements (Canadian $). If the issuer has not prepared annual financial statements for its first financial year, provide the size of the issuer's assets at the distribution end date.

$0 to under $5M

$5M to under $25M

$25M to under $100M

$100M to under $500M

$500M to under $1B

$1B or over

Type of investment fund that most accurately identifies the issuer (select only one) .
Street address Municipality Country Telephone number
ITEM 6 - INVESTMENT FUND ISSUER INFORMATION
If the issuer is an investment fund, provide the following information.
a) Investment fund manager information
Full legal name
Firm NRD number(if applicable)
If the investment fund manager does not have a firm NRD number, provide the head office contact information of the investment fund manager.

Province/State

Postal code/Zip code

Website (if applicable)

  1. Type of investment fund

Money market

Equity

Fixed income

Balanced

Alternative strategies

Cryptoasset

Other (describe)

Indicate whether one or both of the following apply to the investment fund .

Invests primarily in other investment fund issuers

Is a UCITs Fund¹

¹Undertaking for the Collective Investment of Transferable Securities funds (UCITs Funds) are investment funds regulated by the European Union (EU) directives that allow collective investment schemes to operate throughout the EU on a passport basis on authorization from one member state.

  1. Date of formation and financial year-end of the investment fund

Date of formation

Financial year-end

YYYY

MM

DD

MM

DD

  1. Reporting issuer status of the investment fund

Is the investment fund a reporting issuer in any jurisdication of Canada?

No

Yes

If yes, select the jurisdictions of Canada in which the investment fund is a reporting issuer.

All

AB

BC

MB

NB

NL

NT

NS

NU

ON

PE

QC

SK

YT

  1. Public listing status of the investment fund

If the investment fund has a CUSIP number, provide below (first 6 digits only)

CUSIP number

If the investment fund is publicly listed, provide the name of the exchange on which the investment fund's securities primarily trade. Provide only the name of an exchange and not a trading facility such as, for example, an automated trading system.

Exchange name

  1. Net asset value (NAV) of the investment fund

Select the NAV range of the investment fund as of the date of the most recent NAV calculation (Canadian $).

$0 to under $5M

$5M to under $25M

$25M to under $100M

$100M to under $500M

$500M to under $1B

$1B or over

Date of NAV calculation:

YYYY MM DD

ITEM 7 - INFORMATION ABOUT THE DISTRIBUTION

If an issuer located outside of Canada completes a distribution in a jurisdiction of Canada, include in Item 7 and Schedule 1 information about purchasers resident in that jurisdiction of Canada only. Do not include in Item 7 securities issued as payment of commissions or finder's fees in connection with the distribution, which must be disclosed in Item 8. The information provided in Item 7 must reconcile with the information provided in Schedule 1 of the report.

  1. Currency

Select the currency or currencies in which the distribution was made. All dollar amounts provided in the report must be in Canadian dollars.

ü Canadian dollar

US dollar

Euro

Other (describe)

  1. Distribution date(s)

State the distribution start and end dates. If the report is being filed for securities distributed on only one distribution date, provide the distribution date as both the start and end dates. If the report is being filed for securities distributed on a continuous basis, include the start and end dates for the distribution period covered by the report.

Start date

2022

02

28

End date

2022

02

28

YYYY

MM

DD

YYYY

MM

DD

  1. Detailed purchaser information

Complete Schedule 1 of this form for each purchaser and attach the schedule to the completed report.

  1. Types of securities distributed

Provide the following information for all distributions reported on a per security basis. Refer to Part A(12) of the Instructions for how to indicate the security code. If providing the CUSIP number, indicate the full 9-digit CUSIP number assigned to the security being distributed.

Canadian $

Security

CUSIP number

Number of

Single or

Description of security

lowest

Highest price

Total amount

code

(if applicable)

securities

price

Units comprised on one common

20,684,636.00

0.1200

0.1200

2,482,156.32

U

B

S

44970J

share and one common share

purchase warrant.

  1. Details of rights and convertible/exchangeable securities

If any rights (e.g. warrants, options) were distributed, provide the exercise price and expiry date for each right. If any convertible/exchangeable securities were distributed, provide the conversion ratio and describe any other terms for each convertible/exchangeable security.

Convertible /

Exercise price

exchangeable

Underlying

Expiry date

Conversion

(Canadian $)

security code

security code

(YYYY- MM-DD)

ratio

Describe other items (if applicable)

Lowest

Highest

W

N

T

C

M

S

0.2000

0.2000

2025-02-28

1:1

  1. Summary of the distribution by jurisdiction and exemption

State the total dollar amount of securities distributed and the number of purchasers for each jurisdiction of Canada and foreign jurisdiction where a purchaser resides and for each exemption relied on in Canada for that distribution. However, if an issuer located outside of Canada completes a distribution in a jurisdiction of Canada, include distributions to purchasers resident in that jurisdiction of Canada only.

This table requires a separate line item for: (i) each jurisdiction where a purchaser resides, (ii) each exemption relied on in the jurisdiction where a purchaser resides, if a purchaser resides in a jurisdiction of Canada, and (iii) each exemption relied on in Canada, if a purchaser resides in a foreign jurisdiction.

For jurisdictions within Canada, state the province or territory, otherwise state the country.

Province or

Exemption relied on

Number of unique²ª

Total amount (Canadian $)

country

purchasers

British Columbia

NI 45-106 2.5 [Family, friends and business

7

174,720.00

associates]

British Columbia

NI 45-106 2.3 [Accredited investor]

63

1,203,519.72

Alberta

NI 45-106 2.3 [Accredited investor]

6

228,000.00

Ontario

NI 45-106 2.3 [Accredited investor]

16

292,199.76

Québec

NI 45-106 2.3 [Accredited investor]

1

12,000.00

Yukon

NI 45-106 2.3 [Accredited investor]

1

6,000.00

Bahamas

NI 45-106 2.3 [Accredited investor]

2

165,000.00

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Westward Gold Inc. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 21:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
