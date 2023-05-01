Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Westwater Resources, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WWR   US9616842061

WESTWATER RESOURCES, INC.

(WWR)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:00 2023-04-28 pm EDT
0.8100 USD   -0.61%
06:31aWestwater Resources Announces First Quarter Business Update Conference Call
BU
03/13Westwater resources announces date for annual shareholder meeting
AQ
03/13Westwater Resources Names Jon Jacobs Chief Commercial Officer
MT
Westwater Resources Announces First Quarter Business Update Conference Call

05/01/2023 | 06:31am EDT
Management Will Review Recent Progress At Its Kellyton Graphite Plant

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) an energy technology and battery-grade natural graphite development company, today announced it will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended March 31, 2023, and to update investors as to progress at its Kellyton graphite plant.

Call Information

The call will be held on May 11, 2023, at 11:00 AM EST.

Dial-In-Numbers

  • 1-800-319-4610 (USA and Canada)
  • 1-604-638-5340 (International)
  • Conference ID: Westwater Resources Conference Call

Hosting the call will be Frank Bakker, President and CEO of Westwater, who will be joined by Terence J. Cryan, Executive Chairman of the Board, and by Steven M. Cates, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President-Finance. Mr. Bakker will present an update on construction and recent developments at the Kellyton graphite plant, while Mr. Cates will review the financial results and the Company’s financial condition. Management will be available for questions as part of the call.

About Westwater Resources, Inc.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) is focused on developing battery-grade natural graphite products. The Company’s primary project is the Kellyton advanced graphite processing plant that is under construction in east-central Alabama. In addition, the Company’s Coosa graphite deposit is the most advanced natural flake graphite deposit in the contiguous United States — and is located across 41,965 acres (~17,000 hectares) in Coosa County, Alabama. For more information, visit www.westwaterresources.net.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -11,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 75,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,19x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 40,5 M 40,5 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart WESTWATER RESOURCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Westwater Resources, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTWATER RESOURCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Frank Bakker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven M. Cates Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Terence James Cryan Executive Chairman
Er Cevat Chief Technology Officer
John W. Lawrence Secretary & Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTWATER RESOURCES, INC.2.53%40
BHP GROUP LIMITED-2.70%148 601
RIO TINTO PLC-12.92%106 841
GLENCORE PLC-15.10%73 710
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)6.96%45 474
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.29.79%38 216
