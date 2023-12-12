Westwater Resources, Inc. is an energy technology company. The Company is focused on developing battery-grade natural graphite. The Company's primary project is the Kellyton graphite processing plant that is under construction in east-central Alabama. The Company's projects also include Coosa Graphite Project, Bama Mine Project, and COOSA Graphite-Vanadium Project. The Company's Coosa graphite deposit is the most advanced natural flake graphite deposit in the contiguous United States and located across 41,965 acres (17,000 hectares) in Coosa County, Alabama. The Bama Mine Project is located in Alabama Graphite Belt and comprises of 1,300 acres of land. The vanadium mineralization at the Coosa project occurs principally as the mineral roscoelite, a medium to dark green mica mineral that has been a global source for vanadium.

Sector Diversified Mining