Westwater Resources : Sales Agreement (Form 8-K)

August 20, 2021

Board of Directors

Westwater Resources, Inc.

6950 South Potomac Street, Suite 300

Centennial, Colorado 80112

Ladies and Gentlemen:

We are acting as counsel to Westwater Resources, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the 'Company'), in connection with the sale from time to time by the Company of shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the 'Shares'), having an aggregate offering price of up to $50,000,000 through Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. as the sales agent (the 'Sales Agent'), to be issued pursuant to the Company's effective registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-257434) (the 'Registration Statement'), filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Act'), relating to the public offering of the Shares as set forth in a prospectus supplement dated August 20, 2021 (the 'Prospectus Supplement') and the accompanying prospectus dated July 8, 2021. All of the Shares are to be sold by the Company pursuant to the Controlled Equity OfferingSM Sales Agreement, dated April 14, 2017, between the Sales Agent and the Company (the 'Sales Agreement'). This opinion letter is furnished to you at your request to enable you to fulfill the requirements of Item 601(b)(5) of Regulation S-K, 17 C.F.R. § 229.601(b)(5), in connection with the Registration Statement.

For purposes of this opinion letter, we have examined copies of such agreements, instruments and documents as we have deemed an appropriate basis on which to render the opinions hereinafter expressed. In our examination of the aforesaid documents, we have assumed the genuineness of all signatures, the legal capacity of all natural persons, the accuracy and completeness of all documents submitted to us, the authenticity of all original documents, and the conformity to authentic original documents of all documents submitted to us as copies (including pdfs). As to all matters of fact, we have relied on the representations and statements of fact made in the documents so reviewed, and we have not independently established the facts so relied on. This opinion letter is given, and all statements herein are made, in the context of the foregoing.

This opinion letter is based as to matters of law solely on the Delaware General Corporation Law, as amended. We express no opinion herein as to any other statutes, rules or regulations.

Based upon, subject to and limited by the foregoing, we are of the opinion that following issuance and delivery of the Shares pursuant to the terms of the Sales Agreement and receipt by the Company of the consideration for the Shares specified in the resolutions of the Pricing Committee of the Board of Directors, the Shares will be validly issued, fully paid, and non-assessable.

This opinion letter has been prepared for use in connection with the Registration Statement. We assume no obligation to advise of any changes in the foregoing subsequent to the date of this opinion letter.

We hereby consent to the filing of this opinion letter as Exhibit 5.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on or about August 20, 2021 and to the reference to this firm under the caption 'Legal Matters' in the Prospectus Supplement constituting a part of the Registration Statement. In giving this consent, we do not thereby admit that we are an 'expert' within the meaning of the Act.

Very truly yours,

/s/ HOGAN LOVELLS US LLP

HOGAN LOVELLS US LLP