DGAP-DD : Westwing Group AG english

DGAP-DD : Westwing Group AG

08/18/2021 | 04:24am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 18.08.2021 / 10:23 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Sebastian 
 
 Last name(s):  Säuberlich 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Westwing Group AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900BN8B4KAHILIX84 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000A2N4H07 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Exercise of call-options against cash settlement 
 
 Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 39.6300 EUR   23778.000 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 39.6300 EUR   23778.000 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-08-13; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

18.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Westwing Group AG 
              Moosacher Straße 88 
              80809 Munich 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.westwing.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

69882 18.08.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2021 04:23 ET (08:23 GMT)

