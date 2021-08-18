DGAP-DD : Westwing Group AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 18.08.2021 / 10:23 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Title: First name: Sebastian Last name(s): Säuberlich 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Westwing Group AG b) LEI 529900BN8B4KAHILIX84 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2N4H07 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of call-options against cash settlement Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 39.6300 EUR 23778.000 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 39.6300 EUR 23778.000 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-08-13; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

18.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Westwing Group AG Moosacher Straße 88 80809 Munich Germany Internet: www.westwing.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

69882 18.08.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2021 04:23 ET (08:23 GMT)