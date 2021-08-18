Log in
    WEW   DE000A2N4H07

WESTWING GROUP AG

(WEW)
DGAP-PVR : Westwing Group AG: Correction of a release from 16/08/2021 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/18/2021 | 04:30am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Westwing Group AG Westwing Group AG: Correction of a release from 16/08/2021 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-08-18 / 10:29 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer 

 
 
 Name:                           Westwing Group AG 
 
 Street:                         Moosacher Straße 88 
 
 Postal code:                    80809 
 
 City:                           Munich 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  529900BN8B4KAHILIX84 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Summit Partners Europe, Ltd. 
 City of registered office, country: Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 Summit Partners RKT S.à r.l. 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 08 Apr 2020 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               4.96 %                     0.00 %       4.96 %                             20740809 
 
 Previous                          6.89 %                     0.00 %       6.89 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000A2N4H07               0        1028181         0.00 %         4.96 % 
 
 Total                    1028181                       4.96 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
                                                                                                  0             0.00 % 
 
                                                Total                                             0             0.00 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
                                                                                                       0         0.00 % 
 
                                                               Total                                   0         0.00 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                          % of voting rights (if at            % of voting rights through    Total of both (if at 
                                       least 3% or more)  instruments (if at least 5% or more)       least 5% or more) 
 
 Summit Partners Europe, Ltd.                          %                                     %                       % 
 
 Summit Partners Europe, L.P.                          %                                     %                       % 
 
 Summit Partners Europe                                %                                     %                       % 
 Private Equity Fund, L.P. 
 
 Summit RKT EURO Ltd.                                  %                                     %                       % 
 
 Summit Partners RKT S.à r.l.                     4.96 %                                     %                       % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 17 Aug 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-18 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Westwing Group AG 
              Moosacher Straße 88 
              80809 Munich 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.westwing.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1227249 2021-08-18

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1227249&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2021 04:29 ET (08:29 GMT)

